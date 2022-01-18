The adjournment debate for official UK government recognition of Somaliland as a state will be raised in the UK parliament (House of Commons) tonight at 10:30 East Africa time.

The debate will be led by Mr. Gavin Williamson, the former defense secretary of the UK who paid an official working visit to the Republic of Somaliland at the beginning of early 2019.

“It is an absolute honor to be bringing the important issue of recognition of Somaliland to the floor of the House of Commons. Our nations have long historic ties and now it is the time to make history together,” said Gavin Williamson.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi thanked Gavin Williamson for tabling the case of Somaliland before the House of Commons.

“Thank you Gavin Williamson for leading the way and calling for a debate on the recognition of the Republic of Somaliland. I hope your Government will be willing to listen to you and other MPs at the House of Commons. All Somalilanders in and abroad are waiting for this rightful ambition,” the Somaliland President tweeted on his official account on Twitter.

MP’s will hear a call for a coordinated initiative spearheaded by friends of Somaliland in the UK.

Somaliland Foreign Minister has commended the efforts of Mr. Gavin to bring Somaliland’s recognition to the UK parliament in a statement posted on the official Twitter page of the ministry of foreign affairs of Somaliland.

The statement urged all Somaliland diaspora communities in the UK to rally behind the efforts underway spearheaded by Gavin Williamson, who is a staunch supporter of the Somaliland state.

Debates of Somaliland recognition were held in local councils of Sheffield, Cardiff, and Birmingham which endorsed the recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

