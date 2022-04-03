The Kenyan Government on Sunday conveyed its message of solidarity with Somaliland following a fire accident in a popular market in the country’s capital city.

In a statement, Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that it was with deep regret that it learned of the tragic accident at Waaheen market in Hargeisa on the night of 1st April 2022.

“The Government and the people of Kenya stand in solidarity with the people of Somaliland and extend sympathies to the victims and families of the injured,” MFA said in a statement

The Ministry noted that Kenya and Somaliland share a common heritage and strong bonds of friendship.

“We extol the resilience of the great people of Hargeisa and believe in your strong will to overcome the tragedy and emerge stronger and better.” The ministry said

And as the Horn of Africa nation embarks on a rebuilding process, MFA gave an assurance that Kenya will offer its unwavering support and cooperation.

“We wish you well as you look forward to reconstructing and restoring the lifeline of the people of Hargeisa. We assure you of our support and solidarity in this time of tragedy.” The Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Kenya stand in solidarity with the people of Somaliland. pic.twitter.com/jV8yTVr2uZ — ForeignAffairsKenya (@ForeignOfficeKE) April 3, 2022

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to #Kenya @ForeignOfficeKE for the kind words and considerations. The SL people are devastated by the destruction caused by #HargeisaMarketFire. We are grateful for everything you have done to show your support and solidarity. https://t.co/Mseu7aVQUK — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) April 3, 2022