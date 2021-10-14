The right to self-determination appears to be applicable to Somaliland. We, therefore, want the UK Government to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state.
Somaliland has a history of independence; being a British protectorate known as British Somaliland from 1884-1960.
After unification forming Somalia in 1960, Somalilanders were disenfranchised in 1961, and in 1991 the Republic of Somaliland declared independence and has been a stable democratic state seeking international recognition ever since, whilst Somalia continues to be a failed state.
On the principle of self-determination and given this stable democracy, the state should be recognized.
We believe recognizing Somaliland as an independent state will help promote democracy and good governance.
