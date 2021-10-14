The right to self-determination appears to be applicable to Somaliland. We, therefore, want the UK Government to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state.

Somaliland has a history of independence; being a British protectorate known as British Somaliland from 1884-1960.

After unification forming Somalia in 1960, Somalilanders were disenfranchised in 1961, and in 1991 the Republic of Somaliland declared independence and has been a stable democratic state seeking international recognition ever since, whilst Somalia continues to be a failed state.

On the principle of self-determination and given this stable democracy, the state should be recognized.

We believe recognizing Somaliland as an independent state will help promote democracy and good governance.

Created by Ibrahim Habane

Deadline 24 February 2022

