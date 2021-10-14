Somaliland’s New Minister Of Foreign Calls Taiwan 'Important Partner'

Somaliland’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Essa Kayd Mohamud, on Wednesday (Oct. 13) said that Taiwan is an important partner of Somaliland and that the East African country’s relations with Taiwan will not be affected by external pressure during an online meeting with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Vice Minister Alexander Tah-Ray Yui (俞大㵢).

During the virtual conference, Wu congratulated Somaliland on successfully organizing a parliamentary election in May this year, becoming a shining example of democracy in the region. Wu also said he looked forward to continued cooperation between the two countries in the future, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

He added that Taiwan will continue to support Somaliland’s democratic development and work with the East African nation to fight the pandemic. Wu said that Taiwan will also help promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, information and communications, agriculture, and medical care.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Essa Kayd Mohamoud had a virtual meeting with H.E. Joseph wu, Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs. They had amicable and wide-ranging discussions on matters of mutual interest between Somaliland and Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/herc4IHXmh — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) October 14, 2021

Excellent video conference between Minister Wu & new @SomalilandMFA Minister Essa Kayd Mohamud Raagsale. The pair discussed robust #Taiwan–#Somaliland relations & ways of expanding exchanges in core sectors. We'll keep making real progress together for the benefit of the people! pic.twitter.com/kbisLMHcep — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 13, 2021

Dr. Essa Kayd thanked Taiwan for its assistance to Somaliland during the pandemic and said that Taipei is an important partner of Hargeisa that shares the values of democracy, freedom, and human rights. Somaliland’s determination to continue strengthening and deepening relations between the two countries “will not be shaken by external pressure,” he said.

MOFA pointed out that since the mutual establishment of representative offices between the two countries last year, bilateral ties have become increasingly close. In addition to successively initiating multiple cooperation projects, the two nations also signed a medical cooperation agreement in June this year.

The ministry said that Taiwan will dispatch medical teams to Somaliland to highlight the cooperative spirit of the “Taiwan Model” that benefits people’s livelihoods.

Read Taiwanese MOFA’s Press Release

Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Zhaoxie and Somaliland’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Essa video conference to continue to promote mutually beneficial cooperation

On October 13, 110, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Zhaoxie, accompanied by Deputy Secretary-General Yu Dayu, had a video conference with HE Essa Kayd Mohamud, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland. Minister Wu, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, congratulated the Minister of Somaliland on his new appointment. During the meeting, both parties exchanged views on important issues such as the deepening of democracy, epidemic prevention, and the Taiwan-Somaliland bilateral cooperation plan. Both parties reiterated that they would continue to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

In the meeting, Minister Wu first congratulated Somaliland on successfully completing the parliamentary election this year and becoming a shining example of democracy in the Horn of Africa. He also welcomed Minister Essa to his new post and looked forward to continued cooperation between the two sides to deepen Taiwan-Somali relations. Minister Wu also emphasized that Taiwan will continue to support Somaliland’s democratic construction project and work with Somaliland to fight the epidemic. my country will also assist in promoting bilateral cooperation projects in the fields of energy, information and communications, agriculture, and medical care.

Minister Essa thanked the Chinese government and the people for the various assistance they provided to Somaliland during the epidemic and said that Taiwan is an important partner of Somaliland. Both sides share the values ​​of democracy, freedom, and human rights. Somaliland continues to strengthen and deepen Taiwan-Somaliland relations. The determination will not be shaken by external pressure.

Since the establishment of mutual official representative offices between my country and Somaliland in the last year, the relationship between the two parties has become increasingly close. In addition to successively promoting cooperation projects related to agriculture, information and communications, and public health, they also signed medical cooperation on June 16 this year. According to the agreement, my country will plan to dispatch a medical team based on this agreement, demonstrating the cooperative spirit of the “Taiwan Model” that benefits the people’s livelihood. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also continue its efforts to enhance the substantive cooperative relations between my country and friendly countries.

