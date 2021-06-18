Somaliland and Taiwan on Thursday signed a medical cooperation agreement that will see improvement of healthcare services in the Horn of Africa nation.

The agreement signed between Taiwan minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) H.E. Jaushieh Joseph Wu and H.E. Liban Yusuf Osman, Acting Minister of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of the Republic of Somaliland is aimed at improving the problem of high maternal and neonatal mortality

Minister Wu stated the medical care is the key area of bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland.

“This Agreement will further serve as yet another cornerstone in Taiwan’s efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation. Taiwan will be based on her rich experience of implementing overseas humanitarian medical programs and send the medical mission to Somaliland to promote the capacity-building plan and systemically improve the overall momentum of medical care,” said minister Wu.

He said Taiwan’s commitment to public health extends to the international community as well, and Taiwan aspires to contribute even more to help realize the goal of “health for all”.

He added: “Since Taiwan and Somaliland built the representative offices last year, the bilateral cooperation continues to deepen.

Upholding the spirit of mutual benefit and mutual assistance, Taiwan continues to promote bilateral cooperation projects with Somaliland in the fields of public health, ICT, agriculture, and education, including the “Maternal and Infant Health Project” to help improve the problem of high maternal and neonatal mortality.

The signing of the “Medical Cooperation Agreement will create a synergistic effect and benefit more people.”

“In addition to intergovernmental cooperation, Taiwan’s NGOs have also actively participated in the medical assistance projects for Somaliland, demonstrating the spirit of true friendship.”

Somaliland and Taiwan signed health cooperation agreement. The Minister of Health Development of the Republic of Somaliland H.E @OmarAmoud spoke about the importance of health cooperation and said that it will go a long way in improving health services. pic.twitter.com/HN0z1VYrkb — Ministry Of Health Development Somaliland (MoHD) (@SomalilandMoHD) June 16, 2021

Minister Wu & @DeputyLiban, acting minister of @somalilandmfa, inked the #Taiwan–#Somaliland Medical Cooperation Agreement. The pact, an example of the #TaiwanModel in action, enables our #HornOfAfrica friend & partner to boost health care services capacity benefiting the people. pic.twitter.com/9BXvkavf2q — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) June 16, 2021

Taiwan-Somaliland Medical Cooperation Agreement will improve the public health situation of the country. The agreement is a vital element for our country’s development & economic growth, therefore, we are grateful and highly dedicated to such important medical agreement. pic.twitter.com/Ds43AQW9Cx — Amb Mohamed Hagi (@AmbMohamedHagi) June 16, 2021

Giving an example, Minister Wu said the “Taiwan Root” went to Somaliland for free medical services which benefiting thousands of local people, “Changhua Christian Hospital” donated second-hand medical equipment to Edna Adan Hospital, and the TSMC Charity Foundation and Medtec Medical Group donated medical supplies to assist Somaliland to combat COVID-19.

“It is believed that the humanitarian care shown by the Taiwanese government and NGOs is deeply rooted in the hearts of the Somaliland people located in the Horn of Africa and is laying a solid foundation for Taiwan-Somaliland relations.”

