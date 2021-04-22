Somaliland And Taiwan Talk Cooperation

Somaliland and Taiwan Foreign Ministers Liban Yousuf Osman and Joseph Wu on Tuesday (April 20) talked-about cooperation between the two countries in a videoconference.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the “productive and rewarding” dialogue touched upon multiple topics, including bilateral cooperation and joint pandemic prevention efforts.

Osman tweeted that the meeting was substantive and “underscored significant areas of mutual beneficial cooperation” between Taiwan and Somaliland.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou said that the meeting was courteous. She stated that Osman had thanked Taiwan for initiating the Maternal and Infant Healthcare Improvement Project, Fruit and Vegetable Increased Production and Quality Improvement Project, and Government Digitization Improvement Project.

Ou also noted that Osman had expressed gratitude to the Taiwanese government and private companies for providing epidemic prevention supplies and assistance. Both parties expressed their willingness to continue deepening their mutually beneficial partnership, the MOFA spokesperson remarked.

