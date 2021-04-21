Former US Deputy Secretary of State for Africa and Ambassador to Guinea and Ethiopia Tibor Nagy has advised Somalia to learn from the democratic ideals of Somaliland in holding presidential and parliamentary elections.

Nagy in a tweet said while Somaliland has held peaceful and democratic elections without any foreign assistance, the same cannot be said of Somalia who once again are caught up in an election impasse with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo holding on to office despite his term having come to an end.

On his Twitter account, Nagy said Somali government officials would continue to betray the international community, following the extension of the term of President Farmajo, whose term expired in February 2021.

“Diaspora and International Community fund Somalia – for what? Even Shabaab raises more taxes than the government! What has Farmajo regime accomplished besides staying in power? Ineptness, incompetence, corruption? What a contrast with “can do” Somaliland” added Nagy.

#SomaliaNeedsElectionsNow. Somali “leaders” scam international community again by extending Farmajo’s mandate. They’ll keep doing it until there are real consequences – not just statements. Somaliland looks better and better. — Tibor Nagy (@TiborPNagyJr) April 14, 2021

#SomailiaNeedsChangeNow. Diaspora and International Community fund Somalia – for what? Even Shabaab raises more taxes than Govt! What has Farmajo regime accomplished besides staying in power? Ineptness, incompetence, corruption? What a contrast with "can do" Somaliland! — Tibor Nagy (@TiborPNagyJr) April 16, 2021

Nagy went on to highlight the political distrust of the Somali leadership, which he said would have dire consequences.

“Somali “leaders” scam international community again by extending Farmajo’s mandate. They’ll keep doing it until there are real consequences – not just statements. Somaliland looks better and better.” tweeted the ambassador.

Comparisons of electoral conditions in Somalia and Somaliland are on the rise, as Somalia’s election prospects look bleak while Somaliland is slated to hold parliamentary and local election in May.

Like this: Like Loading...