COVID-19’s disruption of international flights, however, broke this way of working. Hawala operators have been unable to move cash from sending countries to Dubai, or from Dubai to Somaliland. They’re now facing serious liquidity problems. Companies have reduced the amount of remitted money to $500 per transaction in order to cope, but this has resulted in an estimated 40-70% reduction of cash inflow for some companies. This liquidity problem has affected the overall flow of remittances that provides family support and investment to so many people in Somaliland.

It has also affected currency outflows, as import traders are not able to transfer money outside the country to pay for imports. Statistics from the Central Bank of Somaliland show a substantial decline in both inflow and outflow of currencies. Remittances dropped from $92 million in January 2020 to $74 million in April 2020, while financial outflows dropped from $138 million to $97 million during the same period of time. The decline in remittances is likely to worsen the chronic balance of payment deficits faced by Somaliland, which is usually addressed by diaspora remittances and aid contributions.

COVID-19 has created an opportunity for new entrants

The disruption of cash-based hawalas has provided business opportunities for cashless digital money transfer operators and the two banks in Somaliland that use the SWIFT system. Until recently digital payment services in Somaliland have generally been limited to mobile money transfers, which still involve cash payments from senders. With the single exception of WorldRemit, which has been operating for close to a decade and is increasing in popularity, cashless digital services are new to Somaliland.

During the pandemic, money senders who could not visit a hawala operator have turned instead to cashless, digital money transfer services and the two banks that use SWIFT. One leader of a digital money transfer operator stated that their business has recorded a 100% increase in inflows, as well as a significant increase in downloads of their app, since the outbreak of COVID-19. Other senders, meanwhile, have started transferring money directly from their personal bank accounts to recipients’ accounts using the SWIFT system.

In Somaliland, only Premier Bank and Dahabshiil Bank International are equipped to handle direct, bank-to-bank money transfers. All others transfer money through correspondence banks in Djibouti and Dubai. An executive at Premier Bank also reported an increase in cash inflows and outflows since the start of the pandemic.