During thirty years in the cold of non-recognition as a state by the international community and the African Union, Somaliland has engineered a unique hybrid democracy that’s possibly the most impressive in the Horn and Eastern Africa.
Built on a foundation of traditional institutions and painful memories of war between 1980 and 1991, quietly and without external interference the small country has successfully built a resilient democracy with a capacity for self-correction; and, a peaceful society that demonstrates what’s possible when a people get the software right and trust informs relations between a people and those who govern them.
Sihaam A. Mumin, a Public Health Specialist speaks with The Elephant
