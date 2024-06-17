Somaliland’s commitment to democratic principles is evident in its track record of holding free and fair elections, a rarity in a region often plagued by political turmoil. Its electoral process has been hailed as a beacon of hope, showcasing the potential for peace and democratic governance in Africa. Recognizing Somaliland’s achievements could promote peace, democracy, and self-governance.

By Michael Arezanti

In the Horn of Africa, there lies a nation that stands as a testament to self-determination and resilience: Somaliland. Since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has charted its own course, establishing the hallmarks of a sovereign state—a functioning government, a national flag, a disciplined army, its own currency, and an independent judiciary. Despite these attributes, Somaliland continues to navigate the international stage as a de facto state, unrecognized by the world community.

Somaliland’s commitment to democratic principles is evident in its track record of holding free and fair elections, a rarity in a region often plagued by political turmoil. Its electoral process has been hailed as a beacon of hope, showcasing the potential for peace and democratic governance in Africa.

Economically, Somaliland has shown remarkable ambition. It has forged significant partnerships, notably with DP World, to develop the Berbera Port, aiming to transform it into a major shipping hub (already ranked 106 in the world). Additionally, its collaboration with Ethiopia signifies a strategic alliance that promises mutual economic benefits and regional stability.

The question remains: why does the international community hesitate to grant Somaliland the de jure recognition it seeks? Recognition would not only validate Somaliland’s efforts towards self-governance but also unlock opportunities for international trade, aid, and investment. It would allow Somaliland to claim its rightful place in the global arena, engaging with other nations on an equal footing.

It is high time for the international community to acknowledge Somaliland’s achievements and consider its case for recognition. By recognizing Somaliland, the world can encourage a success story in Africa, one that exemplifies the triumph of peace, democracy, and the will to self-govern.

As Somaliland continues to prove its worth as a responsible actor on the international stage, the call for recognition grows louder. It’s time to let Somaliland spread its wings and soar, not just for its own sake, but as a symbol of hope for similar regions striving for recognition and autonomy.

Michael Arezanti, is a member of the Academy For Tolerance Council based in Sweden, a MENA Analyst & Writer, and co-founder of the Inhalation of Hope Organization. Connect with him on Twitter at @MArizanti .

