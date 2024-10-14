The article “Somaliland Can Offer India An Opportunity To Counter China In East Africa,” argues that India should strengthen its ties with Somaliland, particularly through its port of Berbera, to counter China’s growing influence in East Africa. Berbera offers a less congested alternative to the busy port of Djibouti and is gaining importance due to investments from Ethiopia and the UAE. Somaliland, which is relatively stable and democratic, has been developing partnerships with various countries despite lacking widespread recognition as an independent state.

India already has significant trade relations with Somaliland, importing various goods, and improving ties could enhance this partnership further. The strategic location of Berbera makes it a potential site for an Indian naval base, allowing India to counter regional threats, especially from Pakistan and China’s military presence in Djibouti.

The UAE’s investment in Berbera and its growing relationship with Somaliland could also benefit India, as it aligns with India’s strategy to partner with countries resisting Chinese influence. Strengthening its economic presence in Somaliland could help India increase its influence in East Africa and encourage other African nations to consider alternatives to Chinese investment. Overall, reevaluating its engagement strategy in Africa, especially through Somaliland, could be key for India in establishing a significant presence in the region.

Read the full piece below:

Somaliland is Where India Can Counter China in East Africa

By Samir Bhattacharya

India should develop closer relations with Somaliland, especially by using its port. This could provide India a valuable tool for countering China’s influence along the eastern coast of Africa.

In looking for access to the Red Sea, India should avoid overcrowded Djibouti and opt for Somaliland’s port of Berbera. Berbera handles 1/10 as much traffic as Djibouti’s port, but it is growing, thanks to investment by Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are new members of the BRICS grouping and key partners for India.

India has frequently deployed anti-piracy patrol boats and warships to the Gulf of Aden, north of Somaliland, to maintain stability in the region. As India strives to gain more influence, Somaliland itself could become India’s strategic lynchpin.

Somaliland’s location and history hold key advantages for India. A breakaway region of Somalia, it controls an 850km coastline along the Red Sea, and Berbera is one of Africa’s busiest ports. Before a civil war destroyed Berbera, the British used the port to connect Ethiopia with India. And earlier this year, Ethiopia signed a historic deal with Somaliland to gain commercial and military access to the port.

In developing closer relations, India would be joining Somaliland’s growing network of partnerships. In striking contrast to Somalia and many other African countries, Somaliland is relatively stable and has been a democracy for more than 30 years. Despite being broadly unrecognized as a sovereign state, it has begun partnering with many countries. Its capital, Hargeisa, hosts consulates of Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Turkey, as well as liaison offices of Britain, Denmark, the UAE, Egypt, and Kenya.

India and Somaliland already share strong trade relations. Somaliland imports various goods from India: food, petroleum, gas, machinery, building materials, apparel, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, and cars. India is one of Somaliland’s major trading partners by container volume, along with the UAE, China, Turkey, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia.

Berbera Port’s impressive operations and location within Africa make it a strategic asset for India. Last year, Berbera ranked even above Kenya’s port of Mombasa in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index.

It is also well-placed for India to establish a naval base. From it, India could counter Pakistan’s attempt to spread Islamist extremism in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the regional influence of the Chinese army, which has a base in Djibouti.

Closer ties with Somaliland could also strengthen India’s relationship with the UAE, which has invested US$300 million in expanding Berbera port and the nearby free trade zone. Among other extensive investments and aid to Somaliland, the UAE is co-developing the Berbera Corridor with Ethiopia to connect that landlocked country to the port. In return for such help, Somaliland will allow the UAE to establish an air and naval base in Berbera.

The UAE has already docked ships at Berbera, about 250km south of Yemen, where the Saudi-led coalition that includes UAE troops was recently fighting Houthi rebels.

Because Ethiopia and the UAE became members of the BRICS in 2023, closer collaboration with them could enhance India’s status within grouping and provide opportunities for accessing Berbera port. Ethiopia is leading the way by shifting all its commerce to Berbera.

Crucially, a stronger bond with Somaliland would help India counter China’s influence in the region. In 2020, Somaliland recognized Taiwan. It continues to support Taiwan diplomatically, despite intense pressure from China and lobbying by members of the opposition Waddani Party. However, given the small size of its economy and lack of broad diplomatic recognition, Somaliland will not be able to resist China’s influence for too long—unless India shows up.

If India established a stronger economic presence in Somaliland, it would benefit Indian businesses and enhance Somaliland’s prosperity. As African countries increasingly seek to extricate themselves from China’s debt-trap diplomacy and look for alternatives, India’s growing engagement in the region could inspire other fence-sitters to eschew finance from China.

India must revisit its Africa strategy and partner with other like-minded countries to counter China’s influence in the region. Closer relations with Somaliland are crucial in developing a pax-India—a zone of influence for India—along the east African coast.

Samir Bhattacharya

Associate Fellow

Samir Bhattacharya is an associate fellow with the Strategic Studies Program of the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. He is also an Associate Fellow at ORF, where he works on geopolitics with particular reference to Africa in the changing global order.

He has a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Auvergne, France, and he is currently pursuing his doctoral study at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He is particularly interested in China-Africa relations, the history and evolution of democracy in Africa, and various conflicts and conflict management in Africa.

This commentary originally appeared in The Australian Strategic Policy.