The United Nations (UN) is looking at greater cooperation with Somaliland to find ways of solving humanitarian issues in the country.

Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (DSRSG), Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Adam Adelmoula said there is a need to address the long-standing challenges in Somaliland.

“We know that Somaliland and the surrounding area is frequently affected by droughts and population displacement.”

Adelmoula said after holding a meeting with Somaliland Vice-President Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail “Saylici” and other government officials.

“These should not come as surprises to us, yet the scale of these problems has remained more-or-less constant over the past 20 years. That tells me that we need to look at different ways of responding to them.”

Adelmoula was in Somaliland capital Hargeisa on Wednesday where visited projects in Hargeisa supported by United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“I look forward to coming back for a longer visit and deeper discussions with our development partners in the Government, as we begin preparing the next UN Cooperation Framework,” he said.

By Odindo Ayieko

