Somaliland government and the European Union (EU) have launched the Berbera Urban Development Project worth 7.5 Million Euros aimed at supporting the inclusive and sustainable development of the coastal city.

The project, according to the Ministry of Planning and National Development will strengthen the capacity of the municipality in urban planning, improving the waste management system as well as stimulating employment and entrepreneurship for urban communities.

It is a joint venture between the European Union (EU) under the European Development Fund (EDF), Somaliland Ministry of Planning and National Development, Municipality of Berbera and UN-Habitat.

European Union Ambassador Nicolas Berlanga Martinez was impressed by the continued support of women, young people and those people living in the most vulnerable situations in Berbera and said this project will improve their livelihoods.

“This project will propel the city of Berbera to achieve sustainable development goals of building resilient infrastructure, promotion of industrialization and innovation.

“The project will hopefully address the challenge to improve waste management not only in economic or operational terms but also considering the environmental and social impacts”

The project is under the Regional Indicative Programme (RIP) 2014-2020 for Eastern Africa, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Its objective is to contribute to inclusive and sustainable urban development and economic growth in Berbera through improved waste management infrastructure and services.

The intervention aims at bridging the gap between the urban poor and the local government, by strengthening inclusive governance, enabling the provision of improved services and creating related employment in Berbera.

The project will construct a network of 20kms of feeder roads that will also connect to a new dumpsite, as well as internal roads within prioritized community areas in Berbera.

The intervention will also create an innovative, well designed land-fill site and recycling facility in a strategically selected location for city waste management.

Somaliland Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail Saylici who graced the launch of the project said it will contribute the first goal of Somaliland’s National Development Plan II – which is to reduce poverty through increased economic opportunities and coordinated investment in youth, services, production, and infrastructure.

He said that the government is giving top priority for the coastal development programs to create economic opportunities for the youth and women.

The Minister of Planning and National Development Hassan Mohamed Ali outlined that Somaliland’s continued development trajectory requires resources beyond its own revenues.

Ishaku Maitumbi, Officer in Charge of the UN-Habitat Somalia Programme indicated that their support to the Berbera Urban Development project reaffirms UN-Habitat’s commitment to promoting sustainable urbanization.

“It provides linkages between good urbanization, livelihood opportunities, and improved quality of life, as underlined in the New Urban Agenda. This project will play a part in positioning Berbera city as a strategic and vibrant economic zone not only in Somaliland but the larger Horn of Africa region.”

By Odindo Ayieko