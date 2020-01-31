A delegation from Somaliland government is in Prague the capital of the Czech Republic to promote the country and woo investors to their country.

By Odindo Ayieko

Prague, Czech Republic – Somaliland has invited investors from the Czech Republic to exploit the vast investment opportunities in the country.

A delegation from Somaliland government is in the Czech Republic to promote the country and woo investors to their country.

According to the delegation, Czech Republic investors can enormously benefit from the existing, vast investment opportunities in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, tourism, infrastructure and livestock.

“We are here to market our country as an investment destination,” the delegation told their hosts.

“We have put all necessary instruments in place to attract and hold on to both national and international investors,” they added.

“Our aim here is to promote the productive investment climate of Somaliland.”

The Somaliland delegation comprises of Minister for Trade, Industries and Tourism, Mohamoud Hassan Saeed ‘Sachin’, Minister for International Investments, Mohamed Ahmed Awad, Chairman of the Somaliland Chamber of Commerce, Jamal Aidied, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Liban Yusuf Osman.

Though unrecognized since parting ways with Somalia in 1991 Somaliland has been on a charm offensive to woo foreign investment into the country.

There has been marked success especially at the Port of Berbera where the United Arab Emirates maritime company DP World is rebuilding the port at a cost of USD 442 million dollars and refurbishing the Berbera International Airport.

Somaliland boasts of its peace and tranquility which it is using to send a message to foreign investors to venture into the country.

