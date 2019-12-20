The African Youth Parliament (AYP) is pushing for the recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

The AYP with representation from 54 countries in Africa has already admitted Somaliland membership in its gathering.

In a statement from the AYP after a visit in Somaliland late November, the parliament stated: “The African Youth Parliament is a continental and youth-led organization with representatives from (54) Sovereign Nations in Africa with Somaliland coming on board as the 55th Member State.”

The statement added: “Our visit to Somaliland does not imply that AYP has visited a territory of its Member States but the reality on the ground is that the Republic of Somaliland is standing its own feet.”

The AYP further announced in the statement that they will be welcoming membership from Asian states as it bids to get a global face.

“lt may interest you to know that Asia is also coming on board as a bilateral partner to African Youth Parliament and that explains the engagements of AYP Ambassador to Asia here with us,” the statement read.

The African Youth Parliament was founded in 2003 at a meeting convened in Nairobi Kenya with the intent to work towards promoting and advocating for youthful solutions to Africa’s fundamental challenges.

Key in its objectives is to facilitate consultation, expression, and action among youths in Africa, foster the sharing of information and interaction among youths at international levels, promote effective youth participation for Nation building and give impetus to and support national and international solidarity by and for youths.

The AYP also aims to contribute to the socio-economic integration of young people and the promotion of entrepreneurial, educational, cultural, sporting and civic values for a better Africa.

It further contributes to youth representation in all local, national and international meetings thereby promoting the culture of volunteerism, humanitarian actions, and sustainable development.

AYP said the purpose of its visit was a strategic and assessment and advocacy on information about the culture, democratic system and quintessential leadership that is innate in the territory of the Republic of Somaliland and which could be modeled as a prototype for leadership in the entire African continent.

The delegation was made up of RT. Hon. Bamikole Oladele Babs, Speaker of AYP from Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Melv in Songwe Shuye the AYP Deputy Speaker in charge of Central Africa from Cameroon, Hon. Oloja Olanrewaju the AYP Head of Project and Development from Nigeria, Rt.hon. Omsalaina A.A.Mohamed AYP Deputy Speaker in-charge of East Africa from the Republic Sudan, Hon. Abdirisak Yusuf Jama the AYP Country Representative of the Republic of Somaliland and Ambassador Diamond Lamichhane Security Adviser/AYP Ambassador to Asia.

By Odindo Ayieko

