On October 10, 2024, a debate took place in the UK House of Lords regarding the recognition of Somaliland as an independent nation.

The discussion was initiated by Baroness Hoey, who highlighted Somaliland’s democratic governance and stability since its declaration of independence in 1991. She urged the UK government to recognize Somaliland, arguing that supporting democracy in the region is important, especially given the UK’s financial support for other less democratic regimes.

Baroness Chapman of Darlington, representing the government, maintained that the UK does not currently recognize Somaliland’s independence. She emphasized that the issue should be resolved through dialogue between Somaliland and Somalia and noted the UK’s strong relationships and support for Somaliland despite not formally recognizing its independence.

Several peers contributed to the debate, expressing various views on the implications of recognizing Somaliland. Lord Howell questioned the government’s cautious stance and suggested the UK should consider a more proactive approach given the changing geopolitical landscape in East Africa. Other members, including Lord Purvis and Lord Alton, stressed the need to prioritize stability in the Horn of Africa and to combat threats like Al-Shabaab.

Throughout the exchange, Baroness Chapman reiterated the government’s commitment to encouraging dialogue without imposing solutions, while acknowledging the complex and sensitive nature of the situation in the region. The discussion concluded with calls for further consideration of the UK’s strategic approach to the Horn of Africa, particularly regarding the use of soft power to promote stability.

Read the full transcript of the debate:

Somaliland

Volume 839: debated on Thursday, 10 October 2024

Question

Asked by

Baroness Hoey

To ask His Majesty’s Government what consideration they are giving to recognizing Somaliland as an independent nation.

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (Baroness Chapman of Darlington) (Lab)

My Lords, the UK, alongside others in the international community, does not recognize Somaliland’s unilateral declaration of independence. The settlement of Somaliland’s status is an issue for Somalia, including Somaliland, to decide through a consultative process and dialogue.

Baroness Hoey (Non-Afl)

My Lords, I thank the Minister for that answer, but does she realize that since 1991 Somaliland has had six democratic elections, observes the rule of law, has religious tolerance, and is a haven of peace in that awful area of the Horn of Africa? Why will His Majesty’s Government not recognize that we must support and encourage democracy around the world, particularly in Africa, where we give money to some appalling regimes such as Zimbabwe? Surely this is a time for the Government to face up to the fact that, like other countries, such as France, we should recognize Somaliland now.

Baroness Chapman of Darlington (Lab)

My Lords, the noble Baroness is right in her strong support for Somaliland, but that does not change our position on the question of recognition of Somaliland as an independent state. She is right, and we have a very long-standing and deep relationship with Somaliland, not least because of the large number of Somalis living here in the UK, but also our support for the port there, for health, education, security, and in many other ways. We are very pleased to continue that relationship.

Lord Howell of Guildford (Con)

My Lords, are we sure that we have got this completely right? I remember 10 years ago at the Foreign Office having to give exactly the same answers about this as the Minister has given now. On reflection, and in totally changed conditions, particularly in the Middle East and in East Africa, surely those new considerations come in.

Why do we have to wait for every other nation to recognize and help Somaliland? It is an extremely feisty country if I might use that word. It is quite well-run and passionately pro-British. It would do us enormous help to have a good friend in that very sensitive area, with the Chinese pouring in next door. It makes utter sense for our own foreign policy to think about this positively. Would the Minister take it back to the Foreign Office and ask it to think again?

Baroness Chapman of Darlington (Lab)

Well, I am very pleased to provide consistency in the Government’s approach. The UK needs to tread carefully in the Horn of Africa in regard to this, given the situation that the noble Lord has just described. We have strong links; we have a permanent diplomatic presence in Somaliland. But my sense is that it would not be the right thing to do for stability in the wider region to wade in and take such an action at this time.

Lord Purvis of Tweed (LD)

My Lords, given that Ethiopia has recognized Somaliland in return for Red Sea access, and Egypt has signed a military and security defense arrangement with Somalia, and with Ethiopian troops currently in Somalia, I believe caution is justified. The UK was the lead funder for the African Union peacekeeping mission in this area in Somalia against Al-Shabaab. Is it not in the UK’s key strategic interests that we restore the funding for the new mission, whose mandate will be renewed at the end of this year, to ensure that Al-Shabaab does not benefit from the tension and standoff between Somaliland, Somalia, Ethiopia and Egypt?

Baroness Chapman of Darlington (Lab)

I am grateful to the noble Lord for reminding us just how complex this situation is. We have to keep in mind where Ethiopia, Egypt, Somalia, and Eritrea are—this is somewhere where you do not take rash decisions. We are committed to making sure that the fight to combat Al-Shabaab is taken forward and we will play our role in that, as the noble Lord would expect.

Lord Alton of Liverpool (CB)

My Lords, reinforcing what the noble Lord, Lord Purvis, just said about the importance of keeping the battle against Al-Shabaab at the top of our priorities, and bearing in mind what has already happened in the Horn of Africa—not least in Tigray—are the Government not right to proceed with caution? Can the Minister tell us whether she is in discussion with members of the African Union to discover what their views are about this? Will she also bear in mind that independence in the case of South Sudan has hardly led to peace in that troubled part of the continent?

Baroness Chapman of Darlington (Lab)

We are desperately worried about what is happening in South Sudan. Minister Anneliese Dodds has visited there very recently. We will be keeping this at the front of our minds. As I said earlier in the week when these matters were discussed, my noble friend Lord Collins has been in Ethiopia in the last few days, and the noble Lord is right to urge caution and wisdom at all times in this.

Lord Watts (Lab)

My Lords, can I also urge caution on this matter? It has wider implications for places like Ukraine. Any decision made here must take into account the wider implications that will remain if a change is made.

Baroness Chapman of Darlington (Lab)

The noble Lord has summarized what I have tried to say very well, and I thank him for that.

The Earl of Courtown (Con)

My Lords, I thank the noble Baroness, Lady Hoey, for bringing this matter to the attention of the House. It is an important issue. As the Minister said, stability in the region is paramount. She also mentioned the influence of the African Union. We have to take this matter further and encourage dialogue between the parties themselves so that sovereignty can be recognized for Somaliland. Can the Minister comment on ways of persuading the parties to this disagreement to come to the table and come to an agreement?

Baroness Chapman of Darlington (Lab)

I thank the noble Earl for the approach he has taken to this topic. It is our role to encourage dialogue, but I do not think it is our role to specify what the outcome should be, so that is the approach that we will continue to take.

Lord Browne of Ladyton (Lab)

My Lords, I am deeply concerned about the implications of some of the questions being put to my noble friend. My suspicion is that some Members clearly have an appreciation of just how near war in the Horn of Africa is and how many moving parts are already out of our control.

Perhaps the Government could find time for us to have a debate in government time on the Horn of Africa so that people can fully understand just how much on the verge of war this area is and why asking questions in this House that are consistent with our long-term interest in the possibility of stopping a war would help because some of these questions will undermine our attempts to stop the war.

Baroness Chapman of Darlington (Lab)

My noble friend makes an important point. He is a far more experienced parliamentarian than me, and I am sure that he is able to navigate the powers that be to enable such an opportunity, which I would very much welcome.

Lord Stirrup (CB)

Is the Minister satisfied that the UK is marshaling its soft power in a sufficiently coherent way to promote stability and combat malign influences throughout the Horn of Africa?

Baroness Chapman of Darlington (Lab)

That is an important question, and I will consider it further. I think we sometimes underestimate the impact soft power can have. We are well placed to act in that way, given our historical links and the community in the UK. If the noble and gallant Lord does not mind, I will take that away and give it further consideration.

