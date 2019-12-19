Kenyan side confirms friendly against Somaliland National Team

Football Kenya Federation Division One side Sindo United have confirmed an international friendly match against the Somaliland National Team slated for Friday, December 20.

The match according to a Facebook post by Sindo United is aimed to create awareness of Somaliland’s football, “As an autonomous country that is not recognized by most sporting bodies, our match against Somaliland National Team is aimed at telling the world that the youths in Somaliland deserve a sporting chance and that they have a national team too.”

Sindo earned promotion to Division One which is the third tier in Kenyan football last season after competing in the Homa Bay County League.

The Homa Bay-based club are currently 10th in the league with 13 points from nine games, seven points behind Soy United who lead the standings.

About Somaliland National Football Team

The Somaliland national football team is the football team that represents the Republic of Somaliland that is internationally recognized as a de facto state. Although Somaliland is a de facto state, it has not yet received international de jure recognition. Somaliland is not a member of FIFA and CAF; it is, instead, an associate member of ConIFA, an association established in 2014 of teams from dependencies, unrecognized states, minorities, stateless peoples and regions that are not affiliated with FIFA

About Football Kenya Federation Division One

Football Kenya Federation Division One or FKF Division One is the third tier in the Kenyan football league system. It has a promotion and relegation system with the Kenyan National Super League and the Kenyan Provincial League. It is controlled by the Football Kenya Federation. Most member clubs are semi-professional, while others are either fully professional or amateur.