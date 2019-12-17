A Somaliland-born and Uganda’s foremost businesswoman Amina Hersi Moghe was over the weekend crowned the Entrepreneur of the year of Africa by the respected European CEO magazine.

Moghe, born in Kenya of Somaliland parents has been an inspiration to women in East Africa where she has employed over 5,000 people in her different companies.

This is an additional cap to her success. She scooped the 2008 Woman Investor of the year Award making her a remarkable woman.

“This is a great honor not only to me but to the women of Africa. It shows just how women if given an opportunity and the right environment, can achieve so much,” she said.

Somaliland Ambassador to Kenya Bashe Omar congratulated Ms Moghe saying she is one of the best ambassadors of Somaliland in the diaspora.

“We are proud of our mum and business leader Amina Hersi Moghe for her achievement. This is going to inspire more women in Somaliland and abroad to emulate her,” Bashe said.

“Amina is an outstanding woman and a living example of how innovative business can make significant difference and contribution to society and the economy as a whole,” Bashe added.

Moghe has been a key figure not only in Uganda but in the region where her business interests are vast.

She operates the Oasis Mall along Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala which is a host of banks and other retail outlets and the Laburnam Courts.

She is also the owner of the Atiak Sugar Factory, which occupies more than 16,000 acres and will have the capacity to produce 50,000 tonnes of sugar a day once fully operational.

The factory will also create 1,500 jobs, many of which will go to local women, helping them to develop their own careers.

Ms Moghe has also previously made it on to a Forbes Africa magazine list as one of the wealthiest Ugandans of foreign descent.

She has been consistent in pushing for the recognition of women in Somaliland development.

By Odindo Ayieko