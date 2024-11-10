A Matter Of Time, Somaliland Determined To See Through MoU with Ethiopia

“We are determined, serious, and very committed to the MoU [with Ethiopia]. It is a matter of time. Our delegations are going back and forth as we speak,” says Ambassador Abdillahi Mohamed Duale, Somaliland’s special envoy to IGAD and the AU

By Ashenafi Endale

It has been nearly a year since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi announced they had signed a deal that would see Ethiopia lease a portion of Somaliland’s coast in exchange for the recognition of the latter’s sovereignty, among other incentives.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in January has been the focal point of diplomatic developments in the region over the past 11 months, particularly in the rising tensions between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu.

Meanwhile, Somaliland, which has been a de facto state since 1991, is preparing to hold national elections this month.

Among the people who are closely watching the lead-up to the elections is Ambassador Abdillahi Mohamed Duale, Somaliland’s special envoy to IGAD and the AU. He has been one of Somaliland’s foremost champions in its fight for recognition, serving in no fewer than six ministerial posts during his career in government.

A senior member of the Somali National Movement (SNM), Duale has been serving as a special envoy to IGAD and the AU since 2018.

The Reporter’s Ashenafi Endale spoke with him to get an inside look at expectations for the upcoming vote, its potential effects on the MoU, Somaliland’s views on foreign interference in the region, its quest for sovereignty, concerns over an Al-Shabaab resurgence, and relations with Mogadishu, among a range of other pertinent topics.

EXCERPTS:

The Reporter: Somaliland is preparing to conduct an election. What are the updates?

Abdillahi Mohamed Duale: The presidential election will take place on November 13. It is in the hands of the electoral commission. Political organizations have already started campaigns. We believe it will be very peaceful. My country is not new to the democratization process.

We have changed our leadership at least five times since 1991. We are the only country in the region; and by and large on the continent, to change our leadership five consecutive times peacefully.

A lot of international organizations and the press from all around the world come to witness the election. We are excited about the election. The international community is excited about it, and the region is watching it. IGAD, AU, and others are watching closely.

There are over seven million people in Somaliland, and everybody has eyes on the election. We are not concerned about irregularities. Over 96 international observers are already boarding to Hargeisa and Somaliland. Observers and the press are free to go to any part of the country.

If President Muse Bihi does not win this election, will there be alterations to the MoU with Ethiopia?

Not at all. The current president and his team have done tremendous work in terms of security, advancing the case of Somaliland to the international community.

I am Somaliland’s special envoy to IGAD and AU.

We have very good friend countries in all the five RECs in Africa.

We look forward to Raila Odinga taking over as the AU chairperson because he is the best-qualified person. We have been lobbying and talking to friends. Our case is becoming very imminent.

The MoU we have signed with Ethiopia cannot be revoked. Ethiopia deserves sea access. We have been contemplating this MoU even before the previous leadership. We have been planning and talking about this informally for a long time with Ethiopia’s leadership, intellectuals, and political groups; that it is a necessity for Ethiopia obtain access to the sea. It is good for us; for the region.

South Sudan is also another landlocked country in the region. We have been talking to South Sudan for quite a long time. They also need this corridor through Somaliland. The whole region needs the Berbera corridor. Everything else has been agreed. But there are some who want to make it like the whole world is collapsing.

Countries like Egypt; what affairs does Egypt have with the Horn region? This is something Somaliland cannot accept. For instance, Egypt has had an office (cultural or educational) in Somaliland for a long time, with over 700 staff. But since they are not working in the interests of the region, and respecting the integrity of Somaliland, we are telling them they do not have to stay in Somaliland. We are not blindfolded. Anybody who tries to decide on the region’s affairs is not welcome.

It has been nearly a year since the MoU was signed. What progress has been made?

It is a work in progress. We are working on technical issues on both sides. The MoU is very active, and imminent.

Yes, there are political concerns and others. But whatever an agreement we enter, it is our business. Ethiopia can also make agreements with anybody. It is an issue of common agreement. There is no room for naysayers.

Ethiopians and Somalilanders are looking forward to seeing the operationalization of the MoU. But the doubts mount the longer it takes. What is your view?

Mark my words, the MoU implementation will happen. It is a matter of time. The spirit and commitment is there. It is only about finalizing technical issues. The MoU is crucial and helpful for the whole region, including Somalia. There is no reason why someone would question the MoU. It is an economic package. We have been talking to South Sudan. Ethiopia, Asmara, Djibouti, South Sudan and others all need our corridor.

Ethiopia is too large an economy and country. It needs several port outlets including Mombasa, Djibouti, Berbera and others. But in terms of physical proximity, Somaliland is the ideal outlet for Ethiopia. You can drive to Hargeisa, have your breakfast, and get back to Addis in a day for dinner.

How do you see the moves from Egypt, Turkey and others in relation to Mogadishu following the MoU?

Egypt’s actions are practically interference. Egypt is pouring weapons into Somalia. We do not need additional weapons in Somalia and the Horn region. In every household and fiefdom in Somalia, there are weapons. We are not hungry for weapons. Ethiopia, Burundi, Uganda, Djibouti and Kenya have paid the price due to the destabilization in Somalia. For how many years have the boys and girls of the regional countries paid the life price to keep peace in Somalia? Families have lost their loved ones for years due to the instability in Somalia.

Now all of a sudden, Egypt is coming and saying, ‘we are here. Guess who is here for lunch.’ That does not work.

Somaliland has put its house in order. We collect tax from our people, pay our government and parliament, and cover our own budget. We do not rely on foreign aid like Mogadishu. It is the donors, the UN, and the international community that cover Somalia’s bills. We are a world apart. Hassan Sheikh is not in any position to say ‘Ethiopia cannot sign an agreement with Somaliland.’ Ethiopia and Somaliland can sign any agreement with any country.

How serious is the threat from Egypt’s involvement in the region?

It is a very serious threat. If Egypt wants to do something, let her do it with the Palestinians and Arabs there. Why now bring weapons, planes, and troops to the Horn? We are very much concerned and alarmed. We want the international community, AU, and IGAD to know that this is an imminent threat to Somaliland also. Egypt clearly stated it will not allow Ethiopia to access Somaliland’s waters.

What position do the US and UK have on this?

We are talking to everybody on this matter. We have been part and parcel of regional geopolitical stabilization and security for many years. We should have been brought out of the cold.

Currently, Somalia is trying to interfere in Somaliland’s election. Hassan Sheikh is paying some groups in Somaliland, including one of the key opposition parties, to disrupt the upcoming election. We have the evidence and told the international community. We will not allow that.

Al-Shabaab recently attacked Somaliland, which was unusual and I think the first in years. What can you tell us about this?

The threat of Al-Shabaab is imminent. They are trying to align with small groups, trying to create skirmishes in the eastern part of Somaliland. Puntland is also involved. We have evidence and shown it to the international community.

We repelled Al-Shabaab’s recent attack. But a lot of people died during this attack. Abdi Madoobe, a well-known Al-Shabaab terrorist member in the Somalia government, is also involved in instigating attacks on Somaliland. They are trying to disrupt the elections in Somaliland. We told the international community and our neighbors that if anything goes wrong with the elections, it will be because of Al-Shabaab and Hassan Sheikh. Both these people are basically from the Islamic court. They only change clothes. They are all part and parcel of the Islamic court; the Al-Itahad. Somaliland has nothing to do with them.

What is the secret behind Somaliland remaining the most peaceful nation in the region?

Democracy is in our genes. We struggled to liberate our country from Ziad Barre, who was a threat to the whole region. He waged war to build the greater Somalia, which Hassan Sheikh and his team are still doing. It is also on the Somalia flag.

Somalia’s irredentism is a threat to the whole region. We broke that cycle. Ziad Barre bombed Hargeisa, Harar, and other several cities in Somaliland and eastern Ethiopia. We could not live in that situation. We are not anti-Somalia. We are against Somali irredentism.

It was Somaliland that gained independence from colonial powers in 1960, June 26. Somalia did not get that independence for us. Somaliland was the only Somali-speaking nation who gained independence first. Djibouti and Somalia were under fascist control at the time.

After late independence, Somalia took everything from Somaliland, including relocating the capital seat from Hargeisa to Mogadishu. They took all ministers from Somaliland to Somalia. We said take it.

How is public sentiment in Somaliland and Somalia regarding Somaliland’s statehood quest?

Imagine in 1991, when Somaliland was liberated from Somalia. The children born in Somaliland since 1991, they have never known Somalia. When Somalia was bombing Hargeisa, so many Somaliland people migrated to Ethiopia and sheltered in five camps in Ethiopia. Their children never knew Somalia but Somaliland. At that time I was a student in America. Somalia’s Mig-21 and Mig-23 [jets], devastated Hargeisa and many towns in Somaliland. Over a million Somaliland people died.

The Somaliland generation, born in 1988/9 and later, never saw Somalia’s flag; only the Somaliland flag. Today, over 85 percent of the Somaliland population do not know anything about Somalia. Myself, I have never been to Mogadishu.

How important is Ethiopia’s recognition of sovereignty to Somaliland?

Ethiopia is our neighbor. You can choose your friends but you cannot choose your neighbors. The same thing with Djibouti and others.

Today, I travel with a Somaliland passport. The first nation to allow accepting Somaliland passports, as a passport, as a traveling document, is Ethiopia. This was during the late PM Meles Zenawi, and it was historic. No one else allowed that before Ethiopia. Until that day, we were forced to use a Somali passport. You can imagine the paradox. Before Ethiopia allowed our passport, we had issued our passport but nobody accepted it. Until that day, we used to carry an empty Somaliland passport whenever we traveled to any country. We begged many countries to accept our passport, until Ethiopia accepted it. Today, we can travel to any country using our own passport, as a courtesy passport. I will never forget the day Ethiopia, under Meles, approved Somaliland to use its own passport as a travel document. And it was Somaliland’s previous president at the time, and his delegation, who first traveled with a Somaliland passport, to Addis Ababa. Until that day, we all used to carry empty passports and beg every country. After Ethiopia accepted Somaliland passports, every other country also started accepting Somaliland passports as courtesy passports. We are very thankful to Ethiopia for opening for us.

When it comes to recognizing Somaliland, we understand the sensitivity. Everybody is thinking Somaliland is breaking away from Somalia because of Ethiopia. That is baseless. Somaliland is already a country. Somaliland is a completely different case.

Ethiopia is not the only country willing to recognize Somaliland. We have other friends on board. We have other countries in East Africa, West Africa, and elsewhere who are willing to recognize Somaliland.

Kofi Anan was pushing for the Somaliland cause.

What is the UK’s and Italy’s position?

The UK is the pen holder on Somalia in the UNSC. The issue of Somaliland’s statehood has been discussed in the UK House of Parliament several times. But Italy is the number one country against the Somaliland cause because Italy has ruled Somalia and has a vested interest in Somalia. When Italy colonized Somalia, what happened to Somali Bantus?

We were not colonized. In 1887, when Europe was partitioning Africa, Somaliland elders signed an agreement with the British, making Somaliland a protectorate. The agreement was, ‘whenever we want our independence, you leave us’.

Not a single British girl or boy was born in Somaliland. Throughout the colonial era, every pregnant British woman in Somaliland had to go to Britain to give birth there, so that their children would never get the citizenship of Somaliland. That was due to the agreement. So, Somaliland was not colonized, but a British protectorate, as per the agreement.

Today, the British are divided over Somaliland’s statehood quest. It is an issue gaining momentum.

Do you believe the Somaliland quest is not solely an African issue?

Exactly. It is also the case of former colonial powers. That is why we talk to every friend around the globe. We talk to America, former British colonies, French colonies and even Portuguese colonies. This is because these countries still have influence over their former colonies, and can influence our cause.

What do you think is holding back Ethiopia from recognizing Somaliland?

Simply because Hassan Sheikh and his people are going everywhere and acting crazy, crying and making deals with everybody. Just to get favor, Hassan Sheikh is telling European countries to send Somaliland migrants back home.

We talked to every top brass official in Ethiopia. We pray the internal issues in Ethiopia will be resolved.

How do you see the recent deal between Somalia, Eritrea, and Egypt?

This is a very bad alliance. This region does not need an alliance to fight somebody. They have to be peacemakers. We need an alliance for peace.

What is your take on Turkey?

They have their own interests. They are friends with Ethiopia and Somalia. We are cautious, and pessimistic about Turkey. We are cautious about the Turkey-Somalia relationship. Turkey is not honest about Somaliland’s cause. We know that. They tried to play a game with both sides.

Somaliland is here to stay, with people like Ethiopia. Somaliland, with one arm, is fighting for its recognition, voting with the other arm, defending our country with another arm, and fighting political gun and propaganda with another arm. This propaganda includes turning our own people against us, using proxy war. Ethiopia is with us.

Do you think the outcome of the US elections will have an impact on Somaliland’s recognition?

First and foremost, I would like to congratulate the President-elect of the United States of America, President Trump, on behalf of Somaliland.

Back to your question, when I was Somaliland’s foreign minister, I learned that the US has a two-track diplomacy. The first is helping Somaliland’s democratization. At the same time, America has a policy of letting what Somalia wants [happen], which led to proliferation of terrorism in Somalia. So America has a two-track approach.

But when the previous Somaliland administration tried to talk to Somalia, that was where the biggest mistake occurred. Now, we have decided there should be no talk with Somalia. As soon as we finalize this election in Somaliland, we will adopt legislation that will completely stop any further discussion with Somalia. We are two separate entities, and we will never talk to them.

Do you have faith in Trump?

He is very erratic. And the policy of everything has changed. The international geopolitical equation has completely changed. We are not talking about normalcy now. We have to concentrate on our own small region. Whoever comes to help, whether it is the UK, EU, US, or other, they have other priorities. Forget about Somaliland and Ethiopia. Let them give priority to the continent. It is Africa that needs priority. Particularly our region. West Africa is also suffering from several coups and needs priority.

We do not expect much from others. We must be able to solve our problems, as far as Somaliland is concerned.

So you expect more from the neighbors than others?

Exactly, the neighbors. That must be our focus. And we have to make sure it is a give and take.

It is unnecessary to make an alliance against Ethiopia, as we are seeing. Why is Egypt sending troops to Somalia? Hassan Sheikh cannot even defend himself from Al-Shabaab. Jubaland and Puntland are now fighting against former Farmajo sects. They are all ganging up against Hassan Sheikh. Hassan Sheikh made blunders and could not even control his own little fiefdom in Mogadishu. He is escalating the war with Ethiopia.

What is your take regarding the relationship between Al-Shabaab and Hassan Sheikh?

In my opinion, they are the same. Hassan Sheikh and his parliament members are die-hard fundamentalists. These are serious groups. Their ideology is the same as Al-Shabaab’s ideology. Al-Shabaab is an offspring of Al-Itahad. Very recently, we captured Al-Shabaab members. They cannot mingle with us. The creation of all this fundamentalism, is the Wahabi.

Al-Shabaab mostly trains in Eritrea. It is a very complicated issue. But the underlying issue is that this ideology of fundamentalism, Islamic court and AL-Shabaab is a threat to everyone including Ethiopia, Somaliland, Djibouti, and others. We must have cooperation and collaboration to fight this ideology and its forces.

The major aim of the fundamentalists is to establish Islamic states in the Horn of Africa. Mark my words, eventually, they will get rid of Hassan Sheikh. He was a member, now he came to power, and up to now he has links with them. They have Hassan Sheikh by the balls.

The US reportedly wants to relocate or diversify its military presence in the Horn from Djibouti, due to the saturation and tensions in Djibouti. One of the ideal options for relocation is Somaliland. Some analysts claim the US can greenlight Somaliland’s statehood for its own interests in the Horn and Red Sea. Does that make sense to you?

Whoever comes in on our terms, and does not threaten our integrity, and advances Somaliland recognition, we welcome them.

We are very sensible people. We gave Ethiopia access. Dozens of powers have military bases in Djibouti and nobody cared.

There is news about Israel also coming to establish a base in Somaliland?

I have no information. We have not been approached. This is social media stuff.

Somaliland has not met the requirements to be a state, according to reports. What are the major factors holding that back?

Very simple. We need recognition from our African brothers and sisters. Everybody knows Somaliland has all the infrastructure of governance, democracy, and decency. You can open a business in 20 minutes in Hargeisa, a one-stop shop. You can get all the currencies on the streets in Hargeisa. Everything is peaceful.

Yes, we have our own problems, like poverty. Our budget is very small. But we are on the right track. We have to continue strengthening the infrastructure of democratization.

You are the special envoy to IGAD and AU. Neither organization recognizes Somaliland. Why do you think that is?

You ask them.

In 2005, Alpha Oumar Konare, the former chairperson of the AU, sent a high-level delegation led by the AU deputy chairperson. The deputy chairperson was Patrick Mazimhaka, a Rwandese who passed away. The delegation was in Somaliland for six consecutive days. I was one of the guides of the delegation.

The delegation visited all regions of Somaliland. They talked to everybody, especially the elders. They read all the documents and studied the history of Somaliland. The AU delegation finally wrote a report, stating there is no reason why Somaliland should not be recognized. The report states Somaliland has the legal case, the moral case, the historical case, and all the infrastructure of self-governance and democratization.

The report was submitted to the AU. And the second AU summit was in Sirte, Libya, at the time. The report was brought to the AU summit. Egypt and the former Sudan rejected the report. Egypt always uses Sudan as a lynchpin. Sudan trains all the terrorist forces, including Al-Shabaab. There is an Islamic university in Sudan. Al-Bashir’s Sudan created all the messes because of Islamic fundamentalism.

Libya, the host of the AU second summit, also rejected the report about Somaliland’s recognition.

So, Egypt is always behind the case. Some Arab countries like the UAE and Qatar are also now involved. Most of the GCC countries were not involved but now they are.

It is Egypt that is always behind our case, and that is why they are here now.

What about the position of Eritrea in the Somaliland case?

Eritrea is always against Somaliland’s independence because Somalia helped Eritreans during their independence. It is a paradox that Eritrea became a country when we gained independence from Somalia.

Further, Eritrea continues training Al-Shabaab and intervening in Somaliland to disrupt us. We captured a lot of Al-Shabaab forces trained in Eritrea. After training, they come to Somaliland shores by sea. They also go to Djibouti.

We know who is meddling in our internal affairs. But our leaders are sensible.

Do you think Djibouti also fears Somaliland’s independence?

Why would she fear? They have nothing to do with our independence.

Because they depend on Ethiopian logistics.

Ethiopia is a huge country and needs so many more ports including Mombasa, Port Sudan and others. So we all can benefit from Ethiopia. Djibouti could have been a good player. They have nothing to lose.

Not only Ethiopia, South Sudan is also landlocked and facing a lot of problems. Let them come and access the sea through Somaliland. The people in West Ethiopia are the same as in South Sudan. Djibouti is between a rock and hard place. Djibouti and Eritrea have fought over a small island, for a long time up to now. Djibouti might have their own problems. But you cannot be this selfish.

Recently, Djibouti offered a small dry port for Ethiopia. Ethiopia is wise enough to say no. Unless Djibouti gives Ethiopia full power to control the port, then it will be Djibouti controlling Ethiopia’s logistics. It is a mentality that does not work.

It seems that Egypt, Somalia, and Sudan are making Ethiopia’s port access case an issue of the Arab world. The whole thing is taking on the appearance of a religious clash mixed with regional and historical clashes of interest. But PM Abiy’s diplomacy in the Middle East seems to have positive acceptance. Do you think this diplomacy can reverse Egypt, Somalia, and Sudan’s push to make it an Arab League case?

The Arab League is nothing but Egypt. Egypt is in Africa but it is the most powerful country in the Arab world. We are sub-Saharan African countries. Egypt does not see things eye to eye.

Now, Egypt has only one policy. They say Egypt is the Nile, and the Nile is Egypt. All the foreign policy of Egypt concentrates on this. Now, the Nile is all the upstream countries. Egypt is one eyed. They only see the Nile, nothing else.

For ages and centuries, Ethiopia remains the focus of Egypt. It is written in their blood. Now, because we are on the side of Ethiopia’s interest, Egypt considers us enemy number one. We are not on their good page.

Egypt is the cause for everything’s failure. They interfere in the internal affairs of everyone. Do you think they are helping Somalia? No. Egypt is using Somalia as a bridge to harm Ethiopia. By the way, if anything happens in Mogadishu, it will be only a few people who will run to Egypt for asylum. East African nations must understand this interference of Egypt in the region. If the whole Horn region descends into fighting each other, it will be Egypt that will benefit.

We have to make sure that we have a strong regional bloc. IGAD must be strong. Unfortunately, some Horn countries are focusing only on their small interests. They are not seeing the bigger picture. We are concerned as Somalilanders. This is a serious issue.

IGAD is at odds with itself. IGAD is toothless. Who is contributing to the budget of IGAD and AU? Somalia was not even contributing anything but starting a little bit now. Previously, IGAD was a bit good towards Somaliland, they used to send delegations to Somaliland. Since the so-called euphoria of ‘Somalia being rehabilitated’, IGAD stepped back. Now, IGAD is under the chairmanship of Ismael Omer Guelle. He is using IGAD now. The chairmanship must rotate.

Fundamentally, IGAD knows Somaliland has a seven million population and we are part of the Horn system. Djibouti is less than a million and an IGAD member. Eritrea also has less than the Somaliland population.

IGAD used to send a delegation to Somaliland. But now they say ‘Mogadishu is watching.’ Mogadishu is a lame duck, toothless. With all those weapons, Somalia cannot do anything to Somaliland. They only want the weapons to disrupt Ethiopia.

Al-Shabaab is beating the war drum, for the greater Somalia concept. This is a concern for Ethiopia. Somaliland has been a buffer and cooperating with Ethiopia in every aspect. You can fly to Hargeisa peacefully.

Is Somaliland building its embassy in Addis Ababa?

We have the land in Addis Ababa, and we have commenced the construction. We also gave land to Ethiopia in Hargeisa, to build their embassy. Somaliland has a mission in Ethiopia led by an ambassador, and Ethiopia as well. The Somaliland mission to IGAD and AU is also in Addis Ababa, together with the Somaliland mission to Ethiopia.

Until we get de jure recognition, we continue. But we want good countries like Ethiopia and Djibouti to lead the way and recognize Somaliland. We believe Ethiopia will be the first.

Let us assume Ethiopia is excluded from the upcoming peacekeeping mission in Somalia. What do you think will happen? Do you think Al-Shabaab will get stronger and begin attacking Ethiopia and Somaliland?

Al-Shabaab is already getting stronger. Mogadishu is using the MoU as a lynchpin to exclude Ethiopia from the peacekeeping mission. Mogadishu has only one policy toward Ethiopia: cancel that MoU, and we will do everything for you.

Ethiopia cannot cancel, because Ethiopia has a better offer than anything else. The MoU is trade, economy, and everything else. We must be able to see through the forest.

By using Djibouti’s ports, Ethiopia is feeding nearly one million people in Djibouti. By diversifying its ports to Somaliland, Ethiopia can feed seven million people in Somaliland.

We are determined, serious and very committed to the MoU. It is a matter of time. Our delegations are going back and forth as we speak.

Let us assume the MoU becomes operational, and Ethiopia recognizes Somaliland. Do you think Somalia will attack Somaliland and Ethiopia?

No. They will think three times before attacking. Mogadishu cannot attack Puntland, let alone Somaliland.

Maybe with the support of Egypt?

Once before, Egypt tried to attack Yemen. Thousands of troops were taken to Yemen. Egypt never won a war, let alone coming across the Mediterranean to Somalia and fighting from there. Egypt is only using Somalia to disrupt Ethiopia. Ethiopia is a giant elephant in the region.

GERD is Egypt’s only bargaining chip. Somaliland has invested in GERD bonds. Since Ethiopia inaugurated GERD, Somaliland’s businesspeople and individuals have bought GERD bonds. I have GERD bonds. The dam is a huge investment for the whole region. Our economies should be integrated.

We are very much concerned about the Red Sea and the new alliances.

And IGAD should be involved before the AU.

What about the Red Sea?

Who is in the Red Sea? We have 850 kilometers of coastline on the Red Sea. Djibouti is a one-city state and has a very small coastline on the Red Sea. It is Somaliland on the Red Sea coastline, nobody else. We want Ethiopia to get that fish from the Red Sea, and bring it to Addis, for their fasting season. That is all we want.

If Ethiopia does not recognize Somaliland in the near future, will Somaliland grant the ports for commercial use and naval bases?

Recognition or no recognition, Somaliland already granted ports to Ethiopia.

What about the naval base for Ethiopia?

That is only an issue of technicality, which we are working on. We have our own small navy. These are technicalities that will lead to a win-win situation, not only for the two of us, but also for the wider region.

In West Africa, you can drive from Accra to Togo to Benin with one driver’s license. SADC is doing well. They ask me ‘What is happening to you guys in East Africa?’. Unlike IGAD, SADC is much better than us. In East Africa, Ethiopia is isolated while everybody has sea access. This is a paradox. Ethiopia is the elephant. We have to wake up the elephant too.

Do you trust the Turkish mediation efforts?

We do not trust them. Turkish relations with Ethiopia and Somalia are different.

Between IGAD and the AU, which do you believe is failing you more?

Both. And they will regret it. The AU never followed up on the 2005 report. AU ignored that report just because Gaddafi, Egypt, and Sudan rejected the report. What happened to the voices of other African countries? The sub-Saharan countries need Somaliland, as much as we need them. We have been part and parcel of the solution.

We will never forget. The problem is AU has so many agendas that it relies on others. Let others solve their problems. They failed us, and we are utterly disappointed both in IGAD and AU. There are certain member states we appreciate, and the first one is Ethiopia. The rest, we know it. Ethiopia understands the role we have played in the region since 1991. We have been part and parcel of regional geopolitical security.

Finally, why has the MoU implementation been delayed?

The MoU is there, a bilateral agreement between two administrations. I encourage the Ethiopian people to encourage their leaders as much as we are encouraging ours. This is a worthwhile deal.