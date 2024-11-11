Strategic Policy, Why USA Should Recognize Somaliland

Strategic policy for recognizing Somaliland as an independent state enhances US influence in the region

In Summary

Recognizing Somaliland’s independence would signal that the US is serious about its partnerships in Africa.

The alignment between Somaliland’s democratic values and US interests could make it an ideal partner for advancing shared objectives.

By Bashe Awil Omar

With the election of Donald Trump as United States President, US policy toward Africa could see a considerable shift.

Conservatives in Trump’s circle are advocating for a realpolitik approach, emphasizing core security and economic partnerships while downplaying social policies that have sometimes been contentious in African nations.

This shift presents a renewed opportunity: the formal recognition of Somaliland, a stable and democratic partner in the volatile Horn of Africa.

On November 13, 2024, Somaliland will hold its fourth presidential election, reinforcing its commitment to democratic principles.

Somaliland stands in stark contrast to neighboring Somalia, where instability and conflict continue.

Yet Somaliland’s long-standing quest for international recognition has often been hindered by the “One Somalia Policy.”

Recognizing Somaliland’s independence would enhance US regional influence and strategically counter China’s expanding presence.

Unique case, not secession

Somaliland’s quest for independence is often misunderstood as secession.

But unlike other African independence movements, Somaliland’s claim is based on historical and legal grounds.

The former British protectorate gained independence on June 26, 1960, before voluntarily uniting with Somalia days later.

However, the union failed to meet Somaliland’s expectations, leading to its decision in 1991 to reclaim its independence.

The African Union itself, after an investigative mission, acknowledged Somaliland’s unique status, asserting it does not contravene the AU’s principles on colonial-era borders.

Thus, comparisons to separatist movements are misleading.

Somaliland seeks not to alter existing borders but to restore its original sovereignty.

Countering China

As China’s involvement in Africa deepens, the US needs to strengthen its own foothold in the continent.

The Trump administration is expected to adopt a more direct strategy to counter China’s influence.

One way to do so is by aligning with Somaliland, which has a strategic location on the Red Sea.

Recognizing Somaliland’s independence would signal that the US is serious about its partnerships in Africa, providing a strategic base near the Port of Berbera without the instability issues associated with Somalia.

Democratic ally

Somaliland’s stability and commitment to democratic governance are valuable assets in a region marked by conflict. ­

The alignment between Somaliland’s democratic values and US interests could make it an ideal partner for advancing shared objectives, from regional security to economic development.

Recognizing Somaliland would also challenge the notion that its independence would destabilize Somalia.

Decades of non-recognition have not resolved Somalia’s internal instability, while Somaliland has flourished without international recognition.

The time has come for the US to reevaluate its stance on Somaliland.

Recognition would not only advance American interests by establishing a stable partner in the Horn of Africa but would also affirm democratic values and support self-determination.

In the current geopolitical landscape, recognition of Somaliland aligns with US strategic interests and counters the influence of China in the region.

With a new administration that emphasizes pragmatic foreign policy, the US should take the opportunity to acknowledge Somaliland’s sovereignty.

For stability in the Horn of Africa and to safeguard its own influence, it is time for the US to recognize Somaliland.

Bashe Awil Omar

The author is former Somaliland Head of Mission to the UAE and Kenya