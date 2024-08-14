Why Did the Mogadishu Administration's Talks with Ethiopia Fail

The recent failed negotiations between the Mogadishu Administration and Ethiopia have again brought to light the complexities of diplomatic relations in the Horn of Africa.

The rejection of the Mogadishu Administration’s proposal to reconsider the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and the Republic of Somaliland has sparked significant debate and scrutiny. The Mogadishu administration faced a major setback.

The Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taye Atske Selassie, reportedly rejected the proposal from the Mogadishu administration to reconsider the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and the Republic of Somaliland.

Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie made it clear that Ethiopia’s legitimate interests in securing dependable access to and from the sea will not be compromised.

We held the 2nd round of Turkish-facilitated discussions between Ethiopia and Somalia. I am grateful to Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for visiting Ethiopia ahead of the talks.I am confident that Ethiopia’s legitimate interests to secure dependable access to and from the… pic.twitter.com/kKNk9Y9erp — Taye Atske Selassie (@TayeAtske) August 13, 2024

“I am confident that Ethiopia’s legitimate interests to secure dependable access to and from the sea will be fulfilled peacefully in cooperation with our neighbors,” said Taye Atske Selassie on his X account.

Abdirashid Hashi, the former director of the Heritage Institute and a member of the taskforce that Hassan Sheikh appointed to counter the Somaliland-Ethiopia MoU, expressed disappointment at Ethiopia’s unwavering stance and refusal to rescind the MoU with Somaliland.

“They [Ethiopians] flatly refused to rescind their MoU with Somaliland,’ said Abdirashid Hashi on his X account.

Despite efforts made during the Turkish-mediated negotiations in Ankara, Turkey, the talks failed to yield tangible results. The diplomatic efforts, facilitated by the Turkish foreign minister, proved to be ineffective in bridging the divide between the two parties.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a former Turkish intelligence officer, saw his diplomatic efforts to assist Somalia fall short.

Mr. Fidan cautiously remarked that “progress was made in the second round of talks between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu.” He also announced that a third round will be held in Ankara, Turkey, on September 17th.

Hakan Fidan acknowledged Ethiopia’s official stance, which rejects any discussion on the historic agreement signed on January 1, 2024, between the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, and Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali.

This agreement involves Somaliland leasing 20 kilometers of its coastline to Ethiopia for the establishment of an Ethiopian naval base. In exchange, Ethiopia will be the first country to recognize the Republic of Somaliland formally.