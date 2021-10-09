Mohamed Salah has received a nomination for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

Liverpool’s Egyptian was revealed as a nominee on Friday as part of the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious individual accolade.

Salah, who was also shortlisted for the prize in 2018 and 2019, scored a team-high 31 goals for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign.

His goalscoring form has continued this season, netting his 100th Premier League goal and claiming the 10th spot in Liverpool’s all-time scorers list.

The winner of the Ballon d’Or will be revealed at a ceremony in Paris on November 29.

Below is a breakdown of the finalists, together with their club affiliation and national team. The last time these awards were handed out was 2019, as France Football scratched the 2020 honors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How are the FIFA Ballon d’Or nominees selected?

According to France Football, a panel of 180 journalists from around the world determined the 30 candidates for the men’s Ballon d’Or.

When is the 2021 Ballon d’Or winner announced?

Now that the lists are out, the voting process begins.

A selection of international journalists, national team coaches, and captains will be polled to determine the winners, with each voter being asked to pick out their top five.

Once that process has been completed, the prestigious prizes will be handed out at a glitzy ceremony in Paris on November 29.

2021 FIFA Ballon d’Or Finalists (Men)

There are a total of 30 finalists with many of the big names you’d expect to see there. In recent months there has been a campaign for Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante to win the award given the role they played in Chelsea winning the UEFA Champions League. Jorginho was also a cog in the Italy team that won Euro 2021.

Messi was the last player to win this award in 2019 for a record sixth time. Messi and his eternal rival Ronaldo have shared 11 of the last 12 Ballons d’Or between them, with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric the only man to have broken their duopoly in 2018.

Name Position Club National Team Cesar Azpilicueta DF Chelsea Spain Nicolo Barella MF Inter Milan Italy Karim Benzema FW Real Madrid France Leonardo Bonucci DF Juventus Italy Giorgio Chiellini DF Juventus Italy Kevin De Bruyne MF Manchester City Belgium Ruben Dias DF Manchester City Portugal Gianluigi Donnarumma GK PSG Italy Bruno Fernandes MF Manchester United Portugal Phil Foden FW Manchester City England Erling Haaland FW Borussia Dortmund Norway Jorginho MF Chelsea Italy Harry Kane FW Tottenham Hotspur England N’Golo Kante MF Chelsea France Simon Kjaer DF AC Milan Denmark Robert Lewandowski FW Bayern Munich Germany Romelu Lukaku FW Chelsea Belgium Riyad Mahrez FW Manchester City Algeria Lautaro Martinez FW Inter Milan Argentina Kylian Mbappe FW PSG France Lionel Messi FW PSG Argentina Luka Modric MF Real Madrid Croatia Gerard Moreno FW Villarreal Spain Mason Mount MF Chelsea England Neymar FW PSG Brazil Pedri MF FC Barcelona Spain Cristiano Ronaldo FW Manchester United Portugal Mohamed Salah FW Liverpool Egypt Raheem Sterling FW Manchester City England Luis Suarez FW Atletico Madrid Uruguay

