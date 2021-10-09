WorldRemitAds

Mohamed Salah has received a nomination for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

Liverpool’s Egyptian was revealed as a nominee on Friday as part of the 30-man shortlist for the prestigious individual accolade.

Salah, who was also shortlisted for the prize in 2018 and 2019, scored a team-high 31 goals for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign.

SomlegalAds

His goalscoring form has continued this season, netting his 100th Premier League goal and claiming the 10th spot in Liverpool’s all-time scorers list.

The winner of the Ballon d’Or will be revealed at a ceremony in Paris on November 29.

Below is a breakdown of the finalists, together with their club affiliation and national team. The last time these awards were handed out was 2019, as France Football scratched the 2020 honors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohamed Salah On Shortlist For 2021 Ballon d'OrHow are the FIFA Ballon d’Or nominees selected?

According to France Football, a panel of 180 journalists from around the world determined the 30 candidates for the men’s Ballon d’Or.

When is the 2021 Ballon d’Or winner announced?

Now that the lists are out, the voting process begins.

A selection of international journalists, national team coaches, and captains will be polled to determine the winners, with each voter being asked to pick out their top five.

Once that process has been completed, the prestigious prizes will be handed out at a glitzy ceremony in Paris on November 29.

2021 FIFA Ballon d’Or Finalists (Men)

There are a total of 30 finalists with many of the big names you’d expect to see there. In recent months there has been a campaign for Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante to win the award given the role they played in Chelsea winning the UEFA Champions League. Jorginho was also a cog in the Italy team that won Euro 2021.

Messi was the last player to win this award in 2019 for a record sixth time. Messi and his eternal rival Ronaldo have shared 11 of the last 12 Ballons d’Or between them, with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric the only man to have broken their duopoly in 2018.

NamePositionClubNational Team
Cesar AzpilicuetaDFChelseaSpain
Nicolo BarellaMFInter MilanItaly
Karim BenzemaFWReal MadridFrance
Leonardo BonucciDFJuventusItaly
Giorgio ChielliniDFJuventusItaly
Kevin De BruyneMFManchester CityBelgium
Ruben DiasDFManchester CityPortugal
Gianluigi DonnarummaGKPSGItaly
Bruno FernandesMFManchester UnitedPortugal
Phil FodenFWManchester CityEngland
Erling HaalandFWBorussia DortmundNorway
JorginhoMFChelseaItaly
Harry KaneFWTottenham HotspurEngland
N’Golo KanteMFChelseaFrance
Simon KjaerDFAC MilanDenmark
Robert LewandowskiFWBayern MunichGermany
Romelu LukakuFWChelseaBelgium
Riyad MahrezFWManchester CityAlgeria
Lautaro MartinezFWInter MilanArgentina
Kylian MbappeFWPSGFrance
Lionel MessiFWPSGArgentina
Luka ModricMFReal MadridCroatia
Gerard MorenoFWVillarrealSpain
Mason MountMFChelseaEngland
NeymarFWPSGBrazil
PedriMFFC BarcelonaSpain
Cristiano RonaldoFWManchester UnitedPortugal
Mohamed SalahFWLiverpoolEgypt
Raheem SterlingFWManchester CityEngland
Luis SuarezFWAtletico MadridUruguay

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.