Morphological Identification And Genetic Characterization Of Anopheles Stephensi In Somaliland

Study sites

As a follow-up to the initial survey conducted in Berbera in March 2020, we conducted additional surveys between September and November 2020 in six urban sites located in semi-arid or desert climate zones (Fig. 1; Table 1). There are two wet seasons in these areas, from March to July and August to November, respectively, with an average precipitation of 370 mm per year [16]. The elevation in the study sites ranged between 96 and 1500 m a.s.l. We surveyed sites in response to the uptick in the number of reported malaria cases (i.e. in the districts of Hargeisa and Berbera). In the Awdal administrative region (western Somaliland), surveys were conducted in the urban sites of Lawyacado and Borama. Other sites included in this report undergo routine surveillance at fixed sentinel sites on the second or third month of each quarter. In the Marodijeh administrative region, we surveyed the urban areas of Hargeisa (two locations), Dacarbudhuq, and Gebliy. Specimens collected during the survey which initially detected An. stephensi in Berbera (Sahil) were also included in the genetic analysis.

Fig. 1 Map of study sites surveyed in Somaliland in 2020. Blue dots represent sites where Anopheles stephensi was detected. Map was created using Adobe Illustrator v. 2019 (Adobe Inc., San Jose, CA, USA) and Pages OS 13 (Apple Inc., Cupertino, CA, USA) based on maps from Google Maps (https://www.google.com/maps) Full-size image

Table 1 Study sites and collection details from the 2020 survey Administrative region District Study site Survey type Altitude (m a.s.l.) Coordinates Sahil Berbera Wadajir Single during March 2020 14 N 10.438, E 45.016 Awdal Lawyacado Lanta-hawada Routine surveillance, quarterly 5 N 11.4582, E 43.26313 Borama Ali Jawhar Routine surveillance, quarterly 1468 N 9.94, E 43.18 Marodijeh Dacarbudhuq Dacarbudhuq Valley Routine surveillance, quarterly 948 N 9.86, E 44.53 Hargeisa Animal Park Single from September to October 2020 1266 N 9.5597, E 44.0595 Hargeisa Daami Single from September to October 2020 1268 N 9.5684, E 44.080 Gebliy Allaybaday Routine surveillance, quarterly 1459 N 9.71, E 43.63

Collections

Specimens were collected during a larval survey using standard dipping techniques. The surveyed breeding habitats included artificial containers or objects, such as discarded tires, metal and plastic tanks, berkads (concrete containers for water storage), and natural water sources, such as freshwater pools and stream margins. We reared larvae in the field insectary using water taken from the breeding sites and baking yeast for feeding and transferred pupae into adult emergence cages. Anopheles mosquitoes were identified using the updated key of Afrotropical mosquitoes [17]. The identified An. stephensi samples were preserved with silica gel, and a subsample of specimens was sent to Baylor University for molecular analysis.

PCR and sequencing

DNA was extracted from head and thorax using the Qiagen DNeasy Blood and Tissue kit (Qiagen, Hilden, Germany). Species identification was conducted using the ITS2 endpoint assay protocol detailed in [18, 19]. The primer sequences for PCR in the ITS2 endpoint assay are 5.8SB (5′-ATCACTCGGCTCGTGGATCG-3ʹ) and 28SC (5ʹ-GTCTCGCGACTGCAACTG-3ʹ). When the products of the endpoint assay are visualized with gel electrophoresis, a band will be present if the sample contains An. stephensi DNA. For further species identification, portions of the mitochondrial cytochrome oxidase subunit I (COI) locus and internal transcribed spacer 2 (ITS2) locus were PCR amplified and sequenced for subsequent phylogenetic analysis using protocols previously detailed by Carter et al. [20]. The primer sequences for COI are LCO1490F (5ʹ-GGTCAACAAATCATAAAGATATTGG-3ʹ) and HCO2198R (5ʹ-TAAACTTCAGGGTGACCAAAAAATCA-3ʹ) [21]. The primer sequences for the ITS2 sequences are 5.8SB (5ʹ-ATCACTCGGCTCGTGGATCG-3ʹ) and 28SB (5ʹ-ATGCTTAAATTTAGGGGGTAGTC-3ʹ) [19, 22]. The ITS2 and COI sequences were submitted as queries to NCBI BLAST to confirm the correct locus was amplified. Sequences for the haplotypes identified in this study were submitted to NCBI Nucleotide database (Accession nos. ON421572-ON421575).

We also analyzed the pyrethroid resistance-associated voltage-gated sodium channel (vgsc) gene for the knockdown resistance mutation (kdr). The PCR analyses and sequencing were conducted using previously published protocols [10]. Sequences were submitted as queried to NCBI BLAST to confirm correct kdr locus amplification, and kdr mutation detection was performed using alignment to reference sequences from Yared et al. [10] in CodonCode Aligner version 8 (CodonCode Corp., Centerville, MA, USA).

Sequence analysis

For further confirmation of species identification, we performed a phylogenetic analysis that incorporated COI sequences from the Anopheles included in this study, sequences of An. stephensi from the HOA, Arabian Peninsula, Middle East and South Asia and representative sequences from the high-scoring segment pair sequences retrieved from GenBank via Nucleotide BLAST [23]. Because COI is not able to differentiate the different members of An. gambiae s.l., additional phylogenetic analysis of the ITS2 sequence was performed for An. gambiae s.l. specimens for species-level identification. Phylogenetic relationships were inferred using a maximum likelihood approach with RAxML GUI [24] using the GTR model of nucleotide substitutions and gamma model for rate of heterogeneity (GTRGAMMA option). Anopheles implexus was designated as an outgroup for COI analysis and Anopheles christyi as an outgroup for ITS2 analysis. The tree with the highest log likelihood was visualized and formatted in FigTree [25].