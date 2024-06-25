The Hir Institute for Research and Development has completed a five-month study on the Somaliland-Ethiopia MoU, examining its trade, diplomacy, and security implications. The study highlights the MoU’s potential to drive economic growth, diplomatic engagement, and security cooperation in the region.

Authors: Dr. Samina Khan (Admas University), Dr. Abdirizaq Garad (Universities in Hargeisa), and Dr. Ahmed Zaki (University of Hargeisa)

Duration: February – June 2024

With great pleasure, the Hir Institute for Research and Development has finished a five-month study on the Memorandum of Understanding between Somaliland and Ethiopia. This comprehensive study, led by Dr. Samina Khan, Dr. Abdirizaq Garad, and Dr. Ahmed Zaki, explores the dynamic implications of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Somaliland and Ethiopia, signed in early 2024. This investigation delves into how this agreement reshapes trade, diplomacy, and security in the region.

*Trade*: The MoU opens new economic horizons, positioning the Port of Berbera as a pivotal gateway for Ethiopian exports. Enhanced infrastructure and simplified border protocols promise to not only invigorate bilateral trade but also attract global investors. This partnership is set to transform the regional trade landscape, making both nations more economically resilient.

*Diplomacy*: Diplomatically, the MoU bolsters Somaliland’s quest for international legitimacy while cementing Ethiopia’s role as a key player in the Horn of Africa. This agreement illustrates how strategic alliances can enhance geopolitical influence, offering a roadmap for other states navigating complex international terrains.

*Security*: From a security standpoint, the MoU fosters robust collaboration to address terrorism and piracy. By enhancing joint surveillance and intelligence efforts, Somaliland and Ethiopia aim to fortify regional stability and mitigate threats. This strategic cooperation is critical for maintaining peace and security in a volatile area.

The research, a collaboration between leading experts in Hargeisa, highlights how this MoU could serve as a blueprint for similar regional agreements, driving economic growth, diplomatic engagement, and security cooperation.

Please download the complete study document here after June 26, 2024.

HIR Institute for Research and Development

The Hir Institute for Research and Development is an independent, non-profit, and non-partisan social research, policy, strategy, advocacy, learning, and capacity-building organization committed to promoting comprehensive social building in Somaliland and the Horn of Africa

Our focus is on fostering comprehensive social development in Somaliland and the broader Horn of Africa region. Our overarching objective at the HIR Center is to enhance sustainable national capacity, thereby improving the quality and timeliness of public policies within Somaliland’s existing policy and legislative framework.

We collaborate with grassroots, national, and international stakeholders to address the development challenges facing Somaliland by generating and disseminating research-based knowledge to inform policy and interventions.

Additionally, the HIR Center actively seeks partnerships with entities interested in addressing policy issues relevant to Somaliland’s development challenges. We aspire to be the foremost institution for socio-political research and analysis in Somaliland, providing timely, evidence-based contributions to policy formulation and implementation processes, thereby contributing to a brighter future for the nation.

Furthermore, we facilitate policy dialogue between the government and a diverse array of stakeholders, fostering inclusivity in the planning and management of economic affairs. Through strategic collaborations with academic institutions, policy analysis, and research think tanks, media outlets, and advocacy agencies, we aim to expand the impact of our work