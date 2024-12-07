The neighbours have been at loggerheads since landlocked Ethiopia in January struck a deal with Somaliland to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base in exchange for recognition.

Conflict-weary Somalia is a federation of five semi-autonomous member states — Puntland, Jubaland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle and South West — and a central government in Mogadishu.

The Somali accusation also comes shortly after Jubaland re-election of former warlord Ahmed Madobe, much to the chagrin of central government which had hoped to align the polls with future nationwide elections.

A statement from Somalia’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism claimed that Ethiopian forces were moved towards Bulohawo district in southern Gedo on Friday, before being “confronted by local communities and the armed forces” who stopped the advance.

“The Somali government strongly condemns the damning acts the Ethiopian government is carrying in the Gedo region to start conflict among the clans in the area,” the ministry said. “This is part of the interference of the Addis-Ababa administration against the sovereignty and unity of Somalia,” it added.

It said while the country was open to “peaceful co-existence”, the Ethiopian moves would “create fresh conflicts in the region”.

Somalia was prepared “to defend its independence and sovereignty,” it said, urging the international community to condemn the alleged movements.

Addis Ababa has made no comment on the allegations. AFP has contacted authorities for comment.