This article, titled “Somaliland and the Global Puzzle of Unrecognized Nations,” by Fathi Garaad Essa, discusses Somaliland, an unrecognized state in the Horn of Africa, and argues that it deserves recognition based on its stable democracy, functioning government, and adherence to the Montevideo Convention’s criteria for statehood.

Many political entities function as states (de facto states) but lack international recognition. Somaliland is a prime example.

Since 1991, Somaliland has established a stable democracy with free elections, a functioning government, its own currency, and the rule of law. It meets the Montevideo Convention’s requirements for statehood.

The article argues that Somaliland fully satisfies the four criteria for statehood defined by the Montevideo Convention (territory, population, government, and foreign relations capacity).

The article compares Somaliland to other entities like Taiwan, Transnistria, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Northern Cyprus, Nagorno-Karabakh, Palestine, and Kosovo, highlighting the diverse situations of these de facto states.

The author points out that Somaliland has earned internal legitimacy through good governance and democratic practices.

International recognition is a political decision. The author suggests that “graduated recognition,” “earned legitimacy,” and “functional engagement” could offer Somaliland opportunities despite its lack of full recognition.

Somaliland is presented as a success story and a model for the region. The author advocates for the international community to engage with Somaliland based on its performance.

In essence, the article makes a case for Somaliland’s recognition based on its de facto statehood and its commitment to democratic governance and stability.

The complete piece is as follows:

Somaliland and the Global Puzzle of Unrecognized Nations

By Fathi Garaad Essa

Tucked away from the formalities of the international system lies a group of political entities that quietly redefine the meaning of statehood. Known as de facto or unrecognized states, these territories govern themselves, conduct elections, maintain strong institutions, and actively engage with the global community—yet they often remain diplomatically invisible.

Among the most remarkable is Somaliland, a de facto state in the Horn of Africa. Since it regained its statehood in 1991, Somaliland has built a stable and functioning democracy, maintained lasting internal peace, created its own currency, and upheld the rule of law—meeting all the key criteria outlined in the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States (1933). This article explores Somaliland’s remarkable progress and its example as a beacon of stability and democracy in a complex global order.

Somaliland: A Country in Everything But Name

Somaliland’s modern journey began with the collapse of Somalia’s central government in 1991. Formerly a British protectorate, Somaliland voluntarily united with Italian Somaliland in 1960 to form the Somali Republic. However, after years of civil war, Somaliland took the courageous step of declaring independence.

Today, Somaliland functions like a sovereign state in nearly every sense. It has held multiple presidential and parliamentary elections—praised by international observers such as the International Republican Institute—and has built strong institutions, including a national police force, judiciary, and bicameral legislature. In fact, Freedom House consistently ranks Somaliland higher than many recognized African states on civil liberties and press freedom (Freedom House, 2023).

Living in the Gray Zone: Global Comparisons

Somaliland is part of a global group of de facto or partially recognized states. Each has its own unique history, shaped by complex regional dynamics, colonial legacies, and international politics. Notable examples include:

Taiwan: A sovereign democracy with a robust economy, operating independently though excluded from the UN due to the One China Policy.

A sovereign democracy with a robust economy, operating independently though excluded from the UN due to the One China Policy. Transnistria: A self-governing region with its own currency and military, maintaining strong regional ties.

A self-governing region with its own currency and military, maintaining strong regional ties. Abkhazia and South Ossetia: Regions with recognized governments, maintaining important partnerships for security and diplomacy.

Regions with recognized governments, maintaining important partnerships for security and diplomacy. Northern Cyprus: Operating with full governmental structures and recognized by Turkey.

Operating with full governmental structures and recognized by Turkey. Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh): A self-governed region with a distinct identity.

A self-governed region with a distinct identity. Palestine: Recognized by many countries and holding UN observer status, pursuing broader international engagement.

Recognized by many countries and holding UN observer status, pursuing broader international engagement. Kosovo: Enjoying recognition by a large number of states, with growing international support.

These examples illustrate the diversity of de facto states and highlight how each navigates unique challenges and opportunities on the path toward recognition and international participation.

Governance Without Recognition: Who Performs Best?

If statehood were judged solely on functionality, Somaliland would be a leading example. The Montevideo Convention outlines four criteria:

Defined territory Permanent population Functioning government Capacity for foreign relations

Somaliland fully meets all these criteria. Its democratic elections, rule of law, and relative peace outshine many recognized states.

Scholars such as Charles King (2001) and Nina Caspersen (2015) note that Somaliland has developed robust internal legitimacy, earning respect from its citizens and observers alike. The theory of earned sovereignty (Williams et al., 2003) recognizes Somaliland’s responsible governance and democratic performance as a model for modern statehood.

Recognition as Power: The Politics Behind Statehood

Recognition is a political act, shaped by global interests. Somaliland’s peaceful progress and democratic governance provide a strong foundation for future recognition.

Rethinking Statehood in a Fragmented World

Somaliland challenges the traditional Westphalian model of statehood. In today’s interconnected world, flexible frameworks such as:

Graduated recognition

Earned legitimacy

Functional engagement

can offer Somaliland opportunities for participation—observer status at international organizations, trade relations, and regional cooperation—while acknowledging its achievements.

Conclusion: A Beacon of Stability and Democracy

Somaliland is a success story that shows how local communities can build peace, democracy, and effective governance. It stands as a model of resilience and progress in the Horn of Africa.

By embracing performance-based engagement, the international community can help Somaliland shine as a beacon of democratic achievement and stability.

About the Author

Fathi Garaad Essa | Google Scholar

Fathi Garaad Essa is a political scientist, international development expert, and regional political analyst known for his in-depth understanding of the Horn of Africa and his advocacy for social reform in Somaliland. With a strong focus on governance, policy, and regional affairs, he contributes to scholarly and public discourse through his research and writings.

Fathi is the author of numerous academic articles and essays published on platforms such as Google Scholar, SSRN, Geeska, ResearchGate, and Academia.edu. His work centers on Somaliland’s political evolution, development challenges, and reform strategies, making him a respected voice in both scholarly and policy-making circles.

He can be reached at X: @SirGaraad

The information contained in the article posted represents the views and opinions of the author and does not necessarily represent the views or opinions of Saxafi Media