Hargeisa, Somaliland – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, has plucked a Chinese High Level diplomats visiting the capital Hargeisa since 04th August 2020.

According to close source to the Somaliland’s Presidency, president Bihi met today the visiting Chinese diplomats at the Presidency Palace in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland. The source added that the Chinese delegates are included the Director in charge Chinese ministry of Foreign Affairs’ overseas embassies as well as the Ministry’s under-secretary for Africa

Sources who spoke to Saxafi Media on condition of anonymity added that the Chinese Diplomats proposed to Somaliland government to respect what they called – One China – meaning that the democratic Republic of China (ROC) known as Taiwan is part of one great China sovereign state.

However, it is reported that Chinese diplomats had no idea a memorial opinion written by the communist government to the International Court of Justice, preaching against the will of the Republic of Somaliland and its citizens.

Meanwhile, Somaliland Officials responded to Chinese diplomats, that their diplomatic relations with Taiwan is not different from 15 sovereign states in the world who has good relations with the Republic of China (ROC) known as Taiwan. “Somaliland’s diplomatic relations with Taiwan is not different from more than 15 UN member states established diplomatic relations with Taiwan, for sake of that there is nothing making our relations with Taiwan Unique or miracle” said a close source to Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign affairs, who spoke with Saxafi Media and asked not to be named.

In addition a regional political analyses explained the meeting between the President of the Republic of Somaliland and Chinese diplomats, as pluck standing up to China. “President Muse Bihi’s pluck in standing up to China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy surprising only to those that don’t know Somaliland, its history. Somalilanders tough as nail, know where they came from, built strong, functioning state against odds. They won’t sell themselves short” said Abdi Rashid, former International Crises Group East and Central Africa Director and political analyses based in Nairobi, Kenya.

However, after a long time meeting between the president and the Chinese Delegations agreed to have more talks in the coming days.

Author. Mohamed Amin Jibril