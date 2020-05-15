Hargeysa, Somaliland, May 14, 2020 (Saxafi Media) – On Thursday, the Republic of Somaliland recorded its highest daily jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases after the Ministry of Health Development reported 14 new infections in the last 24 hours.

This took the total number of infections in the country to 68.

The Ministry, also, announced the death of one more patient which brings the number of deaths to 6.

The nation’s total number of recoveries and deaths from the virus stands at 7 and 6 respectively.

Out of the 14 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, ten are males while the four others are females. The ages of the new cases reported are between 20 to 80 years old. 12 of those who have contracted the disease reside in Hargeisa, Marodi Jeh region, 2 others live in the coastal region of Sahil. A patient who was 80 years old died of Covid-19 in Hargeisa

This figure represents a major increase in new cases after the Ministry of Health recorded fewer cases in the past week. Somaliland has conducted 506 tests so far.

The Somaliland Republic has, of recent stepped up measures to curb undue public socialization and get-togethers which included directives which saw the closure to congregational prayers of the largest number of mosques since the outburst of the pandemic to the world stage in late 2019.

All mosques have also closed doors to Tarawih and Yahajud prayers – the latter performed during the last ten days of the Holy month of Ramadan where the first is observed throughout the month above and beyond the regular five, obligatory prayers a day. Regular prayers performed in mosques are completed following social-distancing advice leaving a wide space between supplicants which is not acceptable in normal times and conditions.