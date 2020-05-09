The Somaliland Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily increase to date in the country, bringing the total number to 23 confirmed cases.

The Somaliland Ministry of Health also reported the country’s third death from the deadly coronavirus.

At a press conference, they held at the Ministry of Health HQ, Hargeisa, Friday, the Republic of Somaliland Minister for Health and the Ministry Director-General, updated the previously confirmed COVID-19 cases to 23 and one more death.

Minister Omar Abdullahi Bede revealed that of 60 patients tested, 11 proved positive, raising the total number of recorded cases in Somaliland to 23.

The Minister also confirmed that there was one more loss of life to the pandemic which brings the number of deaths directly attributable to coronavirus to 3 – or 13% of total cases.

The new cases were found in Hargeisa, Erigavo, and Burao.

Omar Abdi Hergeye, the Director-General stated that of the 11 cases tested locally at the PCR diagnostic lab, 8 were male, 3 female and that 8 of the 11 lived in Hargeisa while the remaining 3 were discovered in the Sanag and Together regions.

This figure represents a major increase in new cases after the Ministry of Health recorded fewer cases in the past week. Somaliland has conducted 380 tests so far.

Somaliland on Friday, May 1, 2020, confirmed its first death from coronavirus. The deceased was a local Borama businessman who did not travel to any other country.

On March 31, Somaliland minister of health has confirmed the first two coronavirus cases tested positive.

Baffling observers, Somalia copies Somaliland COVID-related figures on to its daily updates to beef up already swelled figures which as of today stands at 928 infected cases and 44 recorded cases according to Somalia’s COVID-19 office.