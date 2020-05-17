The Health Development Ministry on Saturday 16 May, announced that the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Somaliland have now risen to 87. This is an increase of 19 as the total number of confirmed cases stood at 68 on Thursday.

The Somaliland Minister for Health Development, Omar Ali Abdullahi, revealed on that 19 more cases have been confirmed positive of COVID-19 making the total number of positively identified cases 87 to date.

The Minister also stated that two more deaths have been attributed to the virus bringing the total number who lost lives to the pandemic to 8. Of the two who died during the past 48 hours, one was said to have been 76 years old and the other 52.

Although not so publicly identified as such the older of the two is suspected to be a famous statesman and a very vocal critic of policies often spearheaded by, specifically, the incumbent president and his predecessor with whom the deceased shared a long history.

Of the 19 testing positive, 13 lived in the Marodijeh region, where the capital of the Republic of Somaliland is situated, while the other 6 were living in Awdal region to the west and all of them have recently returned from Djibouti and were stranded there during the lock-down. Upon return to Somaliland, they have been isolated in a quarantine facility.

Awdal has of recently received an influx of ‘summer refugees’ fleeing from a combination of flood and a ravaging spread of the coronavirus in neighboring Djibouti.

11 of the afflicted, according to the ministry, were males while 8 are females. The number of those who have fully recovered from the infection now stands at 8.

According to Somaliland health minister Omar Abdullahi, this was the highest number of cases registered in a single day in Somaliland.

The total number of people who were tested is reported to be 586. Somaliland government has taken raft measures to contain the rapid spread of the virus since its outbreak is reported in the country in March this year.