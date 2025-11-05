Zohran Mamdani Makes History as First Muslim Mayor of New York City, Defeating Cuomo in Upset That Reverberates Across U.S. Politics

NEW YORK — Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker and democratic socialist, clinched the New York City mayoralty Tuesday night in a landmark victory that installs the first Muslim mayor in the city’s history and signals a dramatic generational and ideological shift for Democrats in America’s largest city.

With roughly 91 percent of ballots counted, Mamdani secured 50.4 percent of the vote — 1,036,051 ballots — defeating independent candidate and former governor Andrew M. Cuomo, who garnered 41.6 percent, or 854,995 votes. Republican Curtis Sliwa trailed with 7.1 percent, or about 146,137 votes.

“This city has spoken with a clarity that cannot be ignored,” Mamdani declared to roaring supporters in Brooklyn. “The future is in our hands.”

The son of Columbia University scholar Mahmood Mamdani and acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, Mamdani was born in Uganda and moved to Queens at age seven. Onstage he stood flanked by his parents and his wife, artist Rama Duwaji, as supporters waved American flags and chanted, “The Bronx to Brooklyn — the people decided!”

‘Hope won’

International congratulatory messages poured in, including from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who wrote on X that “hope won” — a nod to the fact that two of the West’s most influential cities, London and now New York, are now led by Muslim mayors. “New Yorkers faced a clear choice — between hope and fear,” Khan said. “And hope won.”

Cuomo conceded shortly after the Associated Press called the race. “I wish Zohran Mamdani the best in serving this great city,” he said in a brief statement.

A symbolic blow to Trump — and a message to Democrats

Mamdani used his victory speech to directly confront President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly clashed with New York since returning to office.

“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching,” Mamdani said, pausing as cheers swelled. “Turn the volume up.”

Earlier in the day, Trump responded on Truth Social with a warning: “…AND SO IT BEGINS!”

The contest was widely viewed as a bellwether for Democrats after nine tumultuous months of Trump’s second term. Progressive leaders, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), had endorsed Mamdani early; former President Barack Obama offered private counsel but did not publicly endorse.

“This shows where the younger generation wants to take this party,” said Trip Yang, a Democratic strategist. “Affordability. Active organizing. And candidates who don’t run from a fight.”

An ambitious, contested agenda

Mamdani has vowed sweeping policies targeting affordability — the defining theme of his campaign:

Freeze rent for more than 2 million rent-stabilized tenants

Eliminate bus fares citywide

Offer universal free childcare

Establish city-owned grocery stores

Raise corporate taxes and add a 2% levy on incomes over $1 million

Wall Street reacted cautiously. “It will be an interesting experiment,” said Tim Ghriskey of Ingalls & Snyder. “We’ll see how much he tries to change New York and how he is accepted.”

Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams, who endorsed Cuomo, struck a tone of unity: “We will move together,” he said. “I will ensure your safety and your acceptance in the city we all love.”

‘A mandate for change’

Mamdani repeatedly invoked working-class New Yorkers, thanking “Yemeni bodega owners, Ethiopian aunties, Senegalese taxi drivers and Trinidadian line cooks.” His voice broke as he quoted labor icon Eugene Debs: “I can see the dawn of a better day.”

He also pledged to safeguard Jewish New Yorkers and Muslims alike amid rising national tensions. “Where more than one million Muslims know that they belong,” he said, “and where we stand steadfast against antisemitism.”

A night of firsts for women, too

Beyond New York, Democrats celebrated sweeping victories, including historic wins in Virginia and New Jersey that pushed the number of female governors nationwide to a record 14. “Democratic women have made history tonight,” former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said.

A political dynasty ends — and a new force rises

“We have toppled a political dynasty,” Mamdani said of defeating Cuomo, adding, “Let tonight be the final time I utter his name.”

The crowd erupted, drowning out the first notes of the Bollywood anthem Dhoom Machale as champagne cannons fired and campaign staff embraced.

“Tonight,” Mamdani said, “we step out from the old to the new.”

He takes office January 1, 2026.