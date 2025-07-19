The article “The 7 Countries That Are Commonly Perceived as Hostile Actors in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden” states that Egypt, Turkey, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, and China are working against Somaliland’s independence. They perceive Somaliland’s potential statehood as a threat to their geopolitical interests and control over strategic maritime routes, especially the Berbera port.

The 7 Countries That are Commonly Perceived as Hostile Actors in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

By Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

The Republic of Somaliland has emerged as a significant point of contention in East Africa, particularly among a coalition of seven influential nations: Egypt, Turkey, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, and China. These countries are actively working to undermine Somaliland’s quest for independence and challenge its sovereignty, primarily due to its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, which is crucial for maritime trade and regional security. The coalition’s collective aim is to prevent Somaliland from achieving full statehood, viewing its potential independence as a threat to their geopolitical interests and regional dynamics.

The motivations driving these nations go beyond mere territorial concerns. They encompass strategic competition for control over important maritime routes, particularly in light of the Berbera port, which serves as a vital hub for trade in the region. This port not only facilitates Ethiopia’s access to the Red Sea but also plays a critical role in enhancing trade and economic prospects for Somaliland and beyond. The involvement of powers like China suggests a deeper layer of economic interests tied to investments and infrastructure development, further complicating Somaliland’s aspirations.

Historically, Somaliland and Ethiopia have maintained a longstanding relationship that dates back to the 1980s. This connection is rooted in shared cultural, social, and economic ties, which have developed over decades and often overshadow the more turbulent relations Somaliland has with Somalia. The Somali state has been characterized by instability and ineffective governance, which have profoundly impacted the lives of its citizens.

The discord is particularly pronounced when considering the tragic history of violence that has plagued Somalia. The Somali government and its armed forces have been implicated in numerous atrocities, resulting in the deaths of over 150,000 women and children. This violence has led to extensive destruction of critical infrastructure that had taken over a century to develop in Somaliland’s major urban centers. As a result, many Somalilanders view their quest for independence not only as a political necessity but as a moral imperative to escape the turmoil that has defined Somalia and to promote a more stable and prosperous future for themselves.

In light of the recent developments, it has become increasingly vital for the international community, particularly the friends and allies of Somaliland, to recognize and respond to the urgent need for defending and supporting this emerging state. Key nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia, are keenly observing the evolving situation in the politically sensitive Horn of Africa. Alongside these traditional powers, the growing interests of China and Turkey have become more pronounced, signaling a shift in regional dynamics.

There are concerning reports indicating that these nations have begun to mobilize considerable resources and military equipment. This has led to a notable regrouping of forces in the eastern militia of the Sool region, creating a precarious situation that not only endangers the aspirations of Somaliland for recognition and sovereignty but also complicates the already strained relations between Puntland, a federal state in Somalia, and the central government in Mogadishu.

The strategic agendas of these seven nations are intricate and deeply rooted, reflecting a complex tapestry of motivations aimed at establishing regional control and influence. For Somaliland, which is fervently striving for acknowledgment and support as a legitimate nation-state, the necessity for urgent backing from sympathetic countries cannot be overstated. Without this critical assistance, the prospect of maintaining Somaliland’s stability and independence may face grave and escalating threats.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

