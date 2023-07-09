Cooperation Between Community And The Government Brings Progress – Dahabshiil CEO

Dahabshiil CEO Mr. Abdirashid Duale said that progress can be achieved when the community and the government work together.

Mr. Abdirashid, who spoke about the construction of the Waaheen market in Hargeisa, the capital city of Somaliland, said that progress can be achieved when people work in togetherness and in concerted efforts.

He said, “The reconstruction of Waaheen, which started yesterday (Saturday) shows that if the people are united and work with their government, progress can be achieved”.

He said that the Waaheen market is a large business center that serves the entire Horn of Africa and is viable.

After the large blaze that hit the market and razed it down last year the people and the state came together in concerted efforts and raised funds to construct modern complexes at the location.