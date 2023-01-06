WorldRemitAds

Even as the White House denied Somaliland an invitation to last month’s US-Africa Leaders Summit, Congress was handing the de facto state a key diplomatic win in its annual Defense bill.

The dueling signals lay bare the dichotomy between an executive branch that remains officially wedded to a “One Somalia” policy and a legislature that increasingly views Somaliland as a rare reliable partner in an increasingly unstable region.

“The Horn of Africa faces an increasing number of complex challenges, yet the State Department continues to work off outdated policies and diplomatic frameworks that don’t meet today’s challenges,” James Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement following the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

US Congress Urges Pentagon To Deepen Security Partnership With Somaliland
A man with body paint in the colors of the national flag participates in a street parade to celebrate the 24th Independence Day for the Somaliland nation in capital Hargeysa, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

