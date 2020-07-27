The European Union (EU) and the United States have criticized Somali parliament’s vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire

Somalia’s parliament ousted Prime Minister Khaire in a no-confidence vote on Saturday, as a simmering power struggle between him and the president came to the fore.

Speaker of Somalia’s Lower House of Parliament Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman announced that 170 MPs voted in favor of Khaire’s ouster while 7 voted against it.

Khaire and President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo have been tussling over whether to delay a national election due in February next year, with the prime minister insisting it go ahead and the president favoring postponement.

United States

The US has criticized the manner in which Somalia’s Parliament removed Prime Hassan Ali Khaire from his position and termed the House’s decision an “irregular process”.

In a press release issued on 25 July by the US Embassy in Somalia, the US regretted the move, saying it heightens political tensions in the country and undermines the ongoing dialogue between the federal government and regional states.

“The U.S. Embassy regrets the actions of the President and Lower House of Parliament to withdraw confidence in Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khaire and his government, which heightened political tensions and undermined the ongoing process of dialogue and negotiation between the Federal Government of Somalia, Federal Member States, and other key stakeholders,” the statement said.

“This irregular process is a setback for the reform agenda Somalia has pursued with the support of the United States. Somalia’s stability, security, and prosperity can only be built through cooperation, coordination, and compromise among Somalia’s leaders; if any individual or institution seeks to dominate the others, it undermines the stability of the entire nation,” the statement added.

The US embassy stressed that “developing a workable, broadly acceptable election model is key to preserving Somalia’s security and stability”.

The US called on the federal government, regional states, Parliament and other parties to work together to implement the deal reached in Dusamareb.

“We will take measures against spoilers who seek to undermine Somalia’s progress towards stability, peace, inclusive governance, and prosperity,” the US warned.

The European Union

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has added its voice to the US in criticizing Somali parliament’s vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire.

A statement released on Sunday by EU Vice-President Josep Borrell said the move by Somalia’s Lower House of Parliament to oust Prime Minister Khaire is a “setback for Somalia and for the confidence of the European Union in the progress of Somalia.”

Borrell said the process followed by the Somali parliament to bring about the vote of no confidence against Khaire “did not meet minimal constitutional requirements.”

“This vote occurred a day after the conclusion of a much anticipated meeting between the President and Federal Member States at which it was agreed that consultations would follow and a further meeting would occur on August 15. These actions entail a serious disrespect for the constitutional foundations of Somalia, on which the European Union has been investing,” EU VP Borrell said in the statement.

“The European Union will review carefully how these events have come to pass, who bears responsibility and to what extent they deviate Somalia from the progress it was making and to which it had committed itself to its international partners,” Borrell added.

