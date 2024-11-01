The first group of international election observers arrived in Somaliland on Monday, marking a significant step toward ensuring transparent and credible elections in the Horn of Africa.

This group, led by former UK Ambassador Tim Cole, consists of five core members who are assessing Somaliland’s legal and electoral framework.

Invited by Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC), the observers aim to provide impartial oversight. They will engage with key stakeholders, including the NEC and various interest groups such as women’s organizations, emphasizing Somaliland’s commitment to inclusivity and fair representation.

The NEC stated on X that “their presence is an important step toward ensuring transparency and integrity in the #Somaliland upcoming elections.”

The observers adhere to strict guidelines to maintain independence, ensuring their findings remain objective throughout the electoral cycle, including pre-election activities, election day, and post-election analysis, culminating in preliminary insights and a comprehensive final report.

This is Tim Cole’s first visit to Somaliland, highlighting the international attention surrounding this election. With over 4.3 billion voters participating in more than 50 elections worldwide in 2024, it is a historic year for democratic processes.

An additional group of short-term observers will arrive by November 9, completing the team ahead of election day on November 13. After voting, the core team will remain in Somaliland to monitor the post-election period, with the final report anticipated in the first half of 2025.

“This mission is truly international in scope, with many members observing in Somaliland for the first time,” Cole stated. “We are eager to engage fully in this milestone year for elections across Africa and globally.”

As Somaliland prepares to join the global electoral community, the presence of these observers underscores its commitment to transparency and integrity, critical as it seeks global recognition and support.