Ethiopian Prime Minister Defends Somaliland Deal Amid Rising Tensions with Somalia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in a strong and assertive tone, addressed the country’s House of Representatives, defending the deal with Somaliland and emphasizing Ethiopia’s commitment to maintaining its sovereignty.

The Prime Minister made it clear that the agreement with Somaliland is a “development agreement” based on Ethiopia’s long-standing need for maritime access, which was lost when Eritrea gained independence in 1993.

PM Abiy told legislators on Thursday, “We do not seek it through war or force,” asserting that Ethiopia deserves access to the Red Sea “by any law and any country’s experience.”

He stated, “Ethiopia has an unwavering national interest. The world should understand that we need access to the Red Sea through peaceful means.” He emphasized that Ethiopia will not shy away from this pursuit, adding, “If we don’t achieve it, our children will,” describing this ambition as “true and logical.”

Responding to queries from some members of the House of Representatives, Abiy Ahmed clarified that the country’s diplomatic policy is grounded in “peace and cooperation with all countries.”

He reiterated that Ethiopia has no interest in getting involved in a war over the deal but emphasized that it will defend itself effectively if necessary. “We have demanded access to the sea, and that is what it is all about. We will not take offensive action, but we will defend ourselves effectively if something happens,” he said.

Abiy Ahmed strongly defended the country’s 50-year contract to use the port in Somaliland, dismissing claims that Ethiopia seeks to “take Somali land.” He emphasized that the agreement is a means to secure access to the Red Sea, a crucial national interest for the country.

Abiy stated that Ethiopia first proposed a 99-year lease to Somaliland but later settled on a 50-year term to accommodate Somaliland’s preference. He questioned, “How can a 50-year lease be stealing land?” and noted that some even suggested leases lasting hundreds of years as long-term investments, but they agreed to 50 years.

Abiy highlighted Ethiopia’s strong bond with Somalia, noting, “Ethiopia has the second-largest Somali population after Somalia. They are our brothers, and we have no agenda against Somalia.”

“Thousands of people died in Somalia because of peace between us. We have given them time to stabilize Somalia, prioritize the country’s interests, and restore consciousness,” Abiy Ahmed said, pointing out that Somalia poses no problem for Ethiopia.

However, relations between Ethiopia and Somalia have soured since Ethiopia’s recent MoU with Somaliland,

The Prime Minister’s comments come in the wake of Somalia expelling the Ethiopian diplomat in Mogadishu, marking a significant deterioration in relations between the two countries. Somalia has also described Ethiopia’s deal with Somaliland as “illegal” and a violation of its sovereignty and has built closer military ties with Egypt, a rival of Ethiopia.

The MoU, signed in January 2024, aims to provide Ethiopia with sea access in exchange for recognizing Somaliland. Almost ten months later, its implementation is still pending.

Despite the tensions, Abiy Ahmed asserted that Ethiopia is uninterested in war. “There are people who are worried that countries may invade Ethiopia. No one can invade Ethiopia by force. We have enough defense forces,” he said. “We will shame whoever comes, but we will not touch anyone.”

This stance by Abiy Ahmed demonstrates Ethiopia’s commitment to maintaining its sovereignty and its willingness to assert its interests in the region.