Somalia has declared an Ethiopian diplomat working in Mogadishu a persona non grata.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the diplomat of engaging in “activities incompatible with his diplomatic role.”

The diplomat, Ali Mohamed Adan, who is a counselor at Ethiopia’s embassy in Mogadishu, was ordered to leave Somalia within 72 hours of receiving the notice.

Somalia did not specify the actions allegedly committed by Ali, but the statement said they “constitute a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

VOA’s Horn of Africa Service sought comments from the spokesperson for Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nebiat Getachew, but did not receive any.

Somalia and Ethiopia have been involved in a heated diplomatic dispute since Addis Ababa signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Somaliland, a move Somalia sees as an infringement on its sovereignty. Ethiopia and Somaliland defended the MOU. If implemented, it would give Somaliland recognition from landlocked Ethiopia in return for the leasing of 20 kilometers of seafront, according to Somaliland officials.

In April, Somalia expelled Ethiopian Ambassador Muktar Mohamed Ware, alleging “internal interference” by Ethiopia. Somalia also ordered the closure of Ethiopia’s consulates in Somaliland and Puntland, though they remained open.

Last month, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, speaking at the UN General Assembly, urged the international community to stand with Somalia in condemning Ethiopia’s violations.

Barre alleged that Ethiopia was attempting to “annex parts of Somalia under the guise of securing sea access.”

Taye Atske Selassie was the foreign minister at the time and rejected the Somalian prime minister’s comments, insisting that Ethiopia’s MOU with Somaliland is “based on existing political dispensation in Somalia.”

“Ethiopia’s name can never be associated with any one of the allegations,” said Taye, who has now become Ethiopia’s ceremonial president.

Ethiopia signed an initial agreement with Somaliland in January that would make it the first nation to recognize the sovereignty of the Republic of Somaliland.

The following is the full press statements from Mogadishu’s government:

Press Statement.

29th October 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia has taken firm measures to safeguard national interests and uphold international diplomatic standards, underscoring Somalia’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty and adhering to international law.

The Ministry announces that Mr. Ali Mohamed Adan, currently serving as Counselor II at the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Somalia, has engaged in activities incompatible with his diplomatic role. These actions constitute a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), particularly Articles 41 and 42, which mandate diplomats to respect the laws of the host nation and abstain from involvement in its internal affairs.

As a result, Mr. Ali Mohamed Adan has been declared persona non grata and is required to depart Somalia within 72 hours of receiving this notice. This action reaffirms Somalia’s dedication to maintaining international diplomatic protocols and upholding its national sovereignty.