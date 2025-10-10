This article, “Kenya: A Historical Friend Not a Strategic Partner,” written by Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad, argues that Somaliland should prioritize its relationship with Ethiopia over its relationship with Kenya.

Here’s a breakdown:

Main Argument: Somaliland’s government is mistakenly prioritizing relationships with countries like Kenya over its crucial strategic partnership with Ethiopia.

Kenya: The author acknowledges historical ties with Kenya, noting shared history under British rule and Somalilanders’ contributions to Kenya. However, he argues that geography makes Kenya a less vital strategic partner because they don’t share a border and lack immediate strategic interests directly tied to Somaliland’s survival. The relationship should focus on areas like education, trade, and culture, but not replace the Ethiopia connection.

Ethiopia: Ethiopia is presented as Somaliland’s “natural strategic partner” and “second mother country.” The author cites shared security interests, economic interdependence (Berbera Corridor), historical support during Somaliland’s liberation struggle (refugee hosting, logistical/moral support), and intertwined social/cultural bonds as reasons for this strong alliance.

Concerns: The author expresses concern that the new government hasn’t prioritized visits to Ethiopia and lacks transparency regarding the January 1, 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Ethiopia. He questions the reasons for the delay in engaging with Ethiopia, suggesting possible political hesitation, external pressure, or internal division.

Call to Action: The author urges the government to: Re-prioritize Ethiopia in its foreign policy. Establish a permanent Strategic Cooperation Council with Ethiopia. Provide updates and a roadmap for implementing the MoU. Expand bilateral relations beyond politics into education, energy, healthcare, and cultural exchange.

Conclusion: The author emphasizes that Ethiopia’s historical support and strategic importance to Somaliland should not be ignored. He frames the issue as a choice between “friendships of convenience” (like Kenya) and “partnerships of necessity” (Ethiopia).

The complete piece is as follows:

Kenya: A Historical Friend, Not a Strategic Partner

By Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad

Ethiopia: Somaliland’s Strategic Partner That Must Not Be Ignored

The Republic of Somaliland government must urgently realign its foreign policy priorities. History, geography, and national interest all point in one direction, toward Ethiopia. Any delay or diplomatic silence carries consequences Somaliland cannot afford.

For decades, Somaliland’s strength has stemmed from a clear understanding of its regional alliances. While Kenya is a friendly nation with which we share historical ties, Ethiopia remains our most critical strategic partner. Yet today, the people of Somaliland are witnessing a worrying shift in diplomatic priorities, one that sidelines our closest neighbor in favor of more distant actors. This is not only puzzling but dangerous.

Kenya is A Historical Friend, Not a Strategic Anchor

Kenya is a country with which Somaliland shares a meaningful historical bond. Before 1963, both nations were under British rule. Many Somalilanders migrated to Kenya during that era, integrating into society and contributing significantly to Kenya’s economic and political development. Some even took part in the struggle against colonialism, standing shoulder to shoulder with Kenyans during the liberation movement.

These ties must be respected and nurtured. However, geography does not lie. Kenya is far away, separated by other nations, with no shared border or immediate strategic interest that ties directly to our survival as a nation. Our relationship with Kenya should continue in education, trade, culture, and diplomacy — but it cannot replace or overshadow our lifeline relationship with Ethiopia.

Ethiopia: Our Natural Strategic Partner

Ethiopia is not merely a neighboring country; it is a strategic pillar in Somaliland’s foreign and security policy. Our nations share more than a border, we share security interests, economic lifelines, cultural bonds, and a history of solidarity.

Ethiopia has hosted over one million Somaliland refugees, offering shelter and dignity in our time of need.

From 1981 to 1991, during our liberation struggle, Ethiopia stood firmly by us, providing logistical, political, and moral support.

The Berbera Corridor is Ethiopia’s critical commercial route to the sea, while Ethiopia’s vast market sustains Somaliland’s economy through trade and transport.

Our intelligence and security cooperation have helped maintain regional stability, protecting both nations from shared threats.

Socially and culturally, our communities are intertwined through pastoralist networks, clan ties, and cross-border families.

For these reasons, the people of Somaliland have long considered Ethiopia their “second mother country.” This bond was built through hardship, sacrifice, and shared destiny, not convenience.

It is therefore deeply concerning that since the election of the new government, the President has not made a single official visit to Ethiopia for almost a year. Instead, priority has been given to visits to Kenya and Djibouti.

Even more troubling is the lack of transparency surrounding the January 1, 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Somaliland and Ethiopia. This was a historic agreement, one that promised to elevate bilateral relations to a new level. Yet almost a year later, there is silence. No clear updates, no implementation roadmap, no diplomatic visibility.

This raises serious questions:

Why has the government not prioritized Ethiopia, our most strategic ally?

What exactly is happening behind closed doors regarding the MoU?

Is there a political hesitation, external pressure, or internal division that is preventing decisive engagement with Ethiopia?

These are not minor diplomatic delays; they are strategic missteps. In the Horn of Africa, a region marked by shifting alliances, maritime disputes, and great-power competition neglecting Ethiopia is a dangerous gamble.

The government must act swiftly and decisively to correct this diplomatic drift. Ethiopia must return to the center of our foreign policy, not as an afterthought, but as the primary strategic partner.

Concrete actions are required:

Establish a permanent Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries to oversee security, trade, and infrastructure coordination. The government must update the public on the MoU’s status and provide a clear roadmap for its implementation. Expand bilateral relations into education, energy, healthcare, and cultural exchange, building resilience beyond political leadership changes.

Conclusion:

Ethiopia has stood with Somaliland through some of the most difficult chapters in our history. To ignore or delay engagement with such a partner is to ignore the realities of geography, history, and national interest.

Diplomacy is about priorities. Today, Somaliland must ask itself a simple but powerful question: Are we prioritizing friendships of convenience over partnerships of necessity?

The answer must be clear. Ethiopia is not just another neighbor. It is our strategic ally, our natural partner, and a cornerstone of our future. Any further delay or diplomatic silence would be not only irresponsible but strategically costly.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a Consultant Somalilander, an electrical engineer, a political analyst, and a writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the Republic of Somaliland’s cause. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.