Legal experts deliberated on the legal implications of the historic Memorandum of Understanding inked between Ethiopia and Somaliland in early January.

The consultation forum, facilitated by the Federal Institute of Justice & Law, provided a platform for detailed analysis and discussion on the legality of Ethiopia’s quest for access to the sea.

A paper detailing the legal implications of the MoU in the eyes of international law by Wondmagegn Tadesse (Ph.D.), a law professor from Addis Ababa University (AAU) was the centerpiece of the discussion.

Tadesse’s paper delved into the intricate facets of Ethiopia’s engagement, shedding light on the nation’s legitimate claim to a port.

Legal experts suggested insights into the international legality of this accord, assessing its implications and adherence to legal norms. The Ethio-Somaliland MoU was thoroughly examined through the lens of international law.

A plethora of experts have time and again suggested that Ethiopia’s peaceful quest for fair and reliable commercial-military access to the sea is legitimate in terms of international law and aimed at preemptively averting economically driven crises that could threaten regional stability.

International law grants all landlocked countries international legal right to obtain reliable access to the sea.

Suggestions were made regarding the necessity of establishing mechanisms to exercise this fundamental right.