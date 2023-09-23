Museveni Offers To Mediate In Somalia, Somaliland Reunion

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni offered to become a facilitator in the reunification of Somalia with the Republic of Somaliland after more than three decades of separation.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda agreed to take up the role after a visit on Friday by a special envoy from Somaliland, Jama Muse Jama, according to a presidency statement.

“President Museveni agreed to be the unification facilitator between Somaliland and Somalia,” it said.

Dr Jama Musse Jama, the Special Envoy from Somaliland, called on me at State House, Entebbe. We do not support the secession of Somaliland from Somalia because, strategically, it is wrong. The people face similar challenges regardless of race and religion; hence, they should… pic.twitter.com/9zqiAvuXJ9 — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) September 23, 2023

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for independence. It has been mostly peaceful while Somalia has undergone civil war.

“We don’t support secession because strategically, it is wrong,” Museveni was quoted in the statement as telling the envoy.

Reunification would potentially strengthen the Horn of African country’s capability to tackle challenges including an insurgency by the Islamist group al Shabaab.

