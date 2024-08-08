The Government of Somaliland has recently expressed disappointment and rejection of the comments made by Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

In a joint press conference with the Turkish counterpart, the Egyptian Minister made statements that Somaliland deems inaccurate, misleading, and disrespectful of its sovereign rights.

“The statements made regarding the MoU between the Republic of Somaliland and Ethiopia are inaccurate, misleading, and disregarding the sovereign rights of our people,” said Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.

Somaliland firmly reiterates its commitment to the MOU with Ethiopia, emphasizing that the deal reflects shared interests and mutual respect between the two nations. The government of Somaliland perceives this partnership as pivotal for regional stability and economic cooperation.

Furthermore, Somaliland emphasizes that it is not and has never been part of the Mogadishu administration. As a distinct and independent nation with a rich history, culture, and democratic institutions, Somaliland reaffirms its right to self-determination. The establishment of the Republic of Somaliland on 18th May 1991, with its internationally recognized borders, attests to the sovereignty and independence of the nation.

Emphasizing its independent status, Somaliland calls upon the Egyptian government to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Somaliland urges Egypt to redirect its diplomatic efforts towards addressing crises within its own borders, including Libya, Sudan, Palestine, and Lebanon.

Somaliland is resolute in its pursuit of full international recognition and remains undeterred by unfounded claims or interference in its internal affairs. The people of the Republic of Somaliland are determined to chart their own course and will not be swayed by external influences.

In conclusion, the Government of the Republic of Somaliland remains committed to its partnership with Ethiopia and views it as a pillar of regional stability and cooperation. It asserts its status as an independent nation and calls for respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Despite external challenges, Somaliland remains steadfast in its journey towards full international recognition.

Hargeisa, Somaliland – 7th August 2024

