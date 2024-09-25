This in-depth interview with Interior Minister Mohamed Kahin Ahmed offers a unique perspective on the challenges and successes of Somaliland’s security, political, and economic landscape.

By Gulaid Yusuf Idaan

Introduction

In Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, we are with the Minister of Interior, Mohamed Kahin Ahmed. Thank you for welcoming and hosting us here at the Ministry of Interior. Let’s discuss the security situation in Somaliland. How do you assess it, particularly in recent times? Al Arabiya Channel presents this interview to provide insights into Somaliland’s security policies, political history, and its unique approach to governance in a region marked by instability.

This article explores the security dynamics of Somaliland through the lens of this conversation, offering an academic analysis of the historical, political, and socio-economic factors shaping the state. We delve into Somaliland’s security challenges, its strategic counter-terrorism measures, its efforts to combat piracy, and its ongoing quest for international recognition. By examining these themes, we aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of how Somaliland has navigated its complex political and security environment.

Historical Context of Somaliland

British Colonial Legacy and Independence

The interview begins by addressing the historical roots of Somaliland. As Minister Kahin notes, the region was a British protectorate until June 26, 1960, when it gained independence and shortly thereafter united with the Trust Territory of Somalia (formerly Italian Somaliland) to form the Somali Republic. This unification, however, was marred by political tensions, leading to military coups and the eventual collapse of the Somali government in 1991.

Somaliland’s colonial legacy played a pivotal role in shaping its political identity. The region’s leaders, facing widespread political discontent in Somalia, decided to reassert their sovereignty in 1991 following a brutal civil war. Minister Kahin elaborated on the role of the Somali National Movement (SNM), which spearheaded the struggle for autonomy, highlighting the atrocities committed by the Somali government, including the infamous bombing of Hargeisa, which symbolized the cruelty of the regime in Mogadishu.

Collapse of the Somali Republic

The Somali Republic’s collapse in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a watershed moment for Somaliland. The violence and instability that ensued paved the way for Somaliland to declare its independence once again. Despite this declaration, Somaliland remains unrecognized by the international community, a fact that has profound implications for its security, economic development, and political relations. Minister Kahin provided a historical overview of the events leading to the breakaway, highlighting how this secession was seen as a necessary step to ensure the safety and prosperity of Somaliland’s citizens, who had suffered immensely under the military dictatorship in Somalia.

Building Security Infrastructure in Somaliland

Establishing a Security Framework

One of the critical issues Minister Kahin addressed was the building of Somaliland’s security institutions. In the aftermath of its 1991 independence declaration, Somaliland faced the daunting task of creating a functioning government, with security being a primary concern. The region lacked any form of centralized governance or military infrastructure due to the destruction of the civil war. The first Somaliland government, established at a national conference held in 1991, focused on constructing security institutions from the ground up.

The Role of the Police and Military

Somaliland’s National Army and Police Force were formed as the backbone of its security strategy. Minister Kahin explained that despite the scarcity of resources and international assistance, these forces were successfully established and have played a central role in maintaining law and order within the country. The Minister stressed that security in Somaliland has been a priority for the government, with the military and police being instrumental in preventing insurgencies and maintaining peace.

Somaliland’s Coast Guard has also been critical in securing the region’s coastal waters, particularly in combating piracy. Minister Kahin noted the strategic importance of Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden, a crucial maritime route for international trade, including oil shipments. This geographical position necessitates a robust maritime security force, which the Somaliland Coast Guard provides, despite the lack of external support.

Counter-terrorism and Anti-piracy Efforts

Success in Counter-terrorism

Terrorism is a persistent global threat, particularly in the Horn of Africa, where groups like Al-Shabaab have wreaked havoc in neighboring Somalia. Minister Kahin proudly stated that Somaliland, in contrast to Somalia, has successfully kept terrorist groups from establishing bases within its borders. This success is attributed to the proactive measures taken by Somaliland’s security forces, including the formation of specialized counter-terrorism units within the police and military.

One significant recent victory was the thwarting of a terrorist plot in Somaliland just weeks before the interview. Minister Kahin explained that such operations are the result of meticulous intelligence work and well-coordinated security responses. Somaliland’s relative stability, when compared to other regions in the Horn of Africa, underscores the effectiveness of its counter-terrorism strategies.

Combating Piracy

Piracy is another issue that has plagued the waters off the Horn of Africa for years. Minister Kahin emphasized Somaliland’s critical role in securing its maritime boundaries against pirates, a task made even more important by the region’s proximity to major shipping lanes. According to the Minister, approximately 17% of the world’s oil trade passes through Somaliland’s coastal waters, making its anti-piracy operations essential not only for local security but for global economic stability as well.

Somaliland’s success in combating piracy is largely due to its well-trained Coast Guard, which has conducted numerous operations to deter pirate activity. Minister Kahin highlighted that, despite a lack of international recognition and limited resources, Somaliland has effectively safeguarded these vital maritime routes, which are crucial to global trade.

International Relations and the Quest for Recognition

Efforts to Gain International Recognition

Somaliland’s lack of international recognition is a recurring theme throughout the interview. Minister Kahin expressed optimism that Somaliland’s achievements in terms of governance, security, and democratic development will eventually lead to formal recognition by the international community. He noted that Somaliland has built strong relationships with several African nations, as well as with the European Union and the United States.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, the international community’s reluctance to recognize Somaliland stems largely from the African Union’s adherence to the principle of respecting existing colonial borders. Minister Kahin articulated his frustration with this policy, pointing out that Somaliland’s case is unique, given its distinct colonial history and its demonstrated ability to govern itself independently.

Economic and Security Consequences of Non-recognition

The absence of international recognition has profound implications for Somaliland’s economic development. Minister Kahin explained that the region is unable to access international financial markets or secure development aid from global institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. This economic isolation has made it difficult for Somaliland to build the infrastructure necessary for long-term development, including in the critical area of security.

Nonetheless, Somaliland has managed to allocate approximately 50% of its national budget to security, a figure that underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability despite the financial constraints imposed by its unrecognized status. Minister Kahin emphasized that this dedication to security has enabled Somaliland to maintain peace and order in a volatile region, ensuring the safety of its citizens and attracting some level of foreign investment, particularly in the telecommunications and port sectors.

Somaliland’s Democratic Development and Political Stability

Transition to Democracy

One of Somaliland’s most notable achievements has been its transition to a democratic system of governance. Following its declaration of independence, the region held a series of elections, culminating in the ratification of a constitution in 2001. This constitution, which was approved by 97% of voters in a national referendum, enshrines the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Minister Kahin emphasized the importance of democratic governance in ensuring the long-term stability of Somaliland. He highlighted that the country has successfully held four presidential elections, all of which were conducted peacefully and resulted in the smooth transfer of power. This commitment to democracy stands in stark contrast to the situation in Somalia, where political instability and contested elections have often led to violence.

The Role of Traditional Institutions

In addition to its modern democratic institutions, Somaliland has successfully integrated traditional governance structures into its political system. The Guurti, a council of elders, plays a key role in mediating conflicts and ensuring social cohesion. Minister Kahin described this as a hybrid system that blends democratic principles with traditional Somali values, contributing to the region’s stability and resilience in the face of external pressures.

Somaliland’s Participation in Regional Security

Collaboration with the Arab Coalition

Somaliland’s security efforts extend beyond its borders. Minister Kahin noted that Somaliland is a member of the Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia, which has been involved in the conflict in Yemen. Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden has made it a key player in regional security, particularly in monitoring the flow of refugees from Yemen and ensuring that terrorist groups do not use the conflict as a means to infiltrate the Horn of Africa.

Despite its contributions to regional security, Somaliland has yet to receive significant support from the Arab states. Minister Kahin expressed hope that Somaliland’s involvement in the coalition would eventually lead to greater economic and military assistance from its Arab allies, particularly in the form of investment in its security infrastructure.

Handling the Refugee Crisis

Somaliland has also played a role in managing the refugee crisis sparked by the conflict in Yemen. Minister Kahin explained that Somaliland has provided refuge to thousands of Yemeni civilians fleeing the violence. The government has offered these refugees the option to remain in Somaliland or move on to other countries, depending on their circumstances. This humanitarian effort further underscores Somaliland’s commitment to regional stability and its role as a responsible actor in the Horn of Africa.

Economic Development and Its Symbiotic Relationship with Security

Challenges to Economic Growth

Somaliland’s economic development has been hampered by its lack of international recognition. Minister Kahin highlighted the difficulties the region faces in securing foreign investment and accessing international aid, both of which are critical for building the infrastructure necessary for sustained economic growth. Despite these challenges, Somaliland has made significant progress in sectors such as telecommunications and port development, particularly with the expansion of the Port of Berbera.

Security as a Foundation for Economic Development

The link between security and economic development is a recurring theme in the interview. Minister Kahin explained that without a secure environment, economic growth would be impossible. Somaliland’s success in maintaining peace and stability has allowed it to attract some foreign investment, despite its unrecognized status. The government’s commitment to funding security has created a virtuous cycle in which stability attracts investment, which in turn reinforces security.

Freedom of the Press and Civil Liberties in Somaliland

Press Freedom

Somaliland has made significant strides in promoting freedom of the press, a key indicator of democratic development. Minister Kahin proudly noted that Somaliland has one of the freest media environments in the Horn of Africa, with more than 20 television stations and numerous print publications operating within the country. Journalists are free to criticize the government and contribute to public discourse, a freedom that is not available in many neighboring countries.

Civil Rights and Public Participation

Beyond press freedom, Somaliland has also made progress in promoting civil rights and encouraging public participation in governance. Minister Kahin stressed that the government is committed to ensuring that all citizens have the right to vote, express their opinions, and participate in the political process. This inclusive approach has helped to foster social cohesion and prevent the kind of political fragmentation that has plagued Somalia.

Conclusion

This in-depth interview with Interior Minister Mohamed Kahin Ahmed offers a unique perspective on the challenges and successes of Somaliland’s security, political, and economic landscape. Despite its lack of international recognition, Somaliland has managed to build a functioning democratic state, maintain peace and stability, and play a constructive role in regional security. Minister Kahin’s insights demonstrate that Somaliland’s commitment to security, counter-terrorism, and democratic governance has positioned it as a beacon of hope in an otherwise turbulent region.

Watch the full interview below:

Gulaid Yusuf Idaan Gulaid Yusuf Idaan is a distinguished senior lecturer at universities in Somaliland, specializing in diplomacy, politics, and international relations in the Horn of Africa. His independent scholarly work and extensive publications have established him as a leading expert in regional dynamics and diplomatic relations. In addition to his significant professional contributions, Gulaid is an aspiring university lecturer, holding multiple Master’s Degrees in International Law and Diplomacy, and International Relations