Somaliland government reaffirms its stand on the Ethiopian conflict.

Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation Dr. Isse Keyd gave an interview to the BBC Somali Service and explained a wide range of issues, including the position of the Republic of Somaliland on the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.

‘Ethiopia is a historic friend and brotherly nation to the Republic of Somaliland. We always wish them prosperity and support all efforts for peace, but our position towards recent situations is clear; It is NOT to interfere Ethiopia‘s internal affairs,” Dr. Esse Keyd said

This comes at a time when Ethiopian government media have recently reported that the Somaliland government supports Ethiopia‘s federal government against the TPLF, after a bilateral meeting between the Somaliland president and Ethiopia’s Somali region president.

