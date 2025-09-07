This article, “Somaliland’s Pragmatic Engagement with Japan and South Korea,” by Abdirahman Bidhaan Haji Dahir, discusses Somaliland’s approach to engaging with Japan and South Korea despite its lack of international recognition.

Somaliland focuses on building practical relationships that offer mutual benefits without requiring formal recognition of its sovereignty.

Here’s a breakdown:

The Core Challenge: Somaliland’s primary challenge is the absence of international recognition.

Engagement Without Recognition: Somaliland pursues functional relationships to gain practical advantages without formal recognition.

Somaliland and Japan: Development Assistance: Japan provides aid indirectly through UN agencies and NGOs. Maritime Security Cooperation: Shared interest in curbing piracy in the Gulf of Aden. Diplomatic Contacts: Informal dialogue through Japan’s embassy in Nairobi, focusing on technical matters.

Somaliland and South Korea: Berbera Port Factor: The port’s strategic importance for South Korea’s shipping and manufacturing interests. Maritime Security: Cooperation in anti-piracy operations. Political Overtures: Somaliland’s interest in establishing a representative office in South Korea.

The Taiwan Template: Somaliland’s successful partnership with Taiwan demonstrates the possibility of deep relations without formal recognition. However, replicating this with Japan and South Korea is politically challenging due to their relations with China.

Conclusion: Somaliland’s ties with Japan and South Korea are pragmatic, focusing on humanitarian aid, security interests, limited diplomacy, and potential economic partnerships. Full recognition is unlikely in the near future, but Somaliland’s strategy maintains its relevance in the Horn of Africa.

The complete piece is as follows:

Somaliland’s Pragmatic Engagement with Japan and South Korea

By Abdirahman Bidhaan Haji Dahir

The Core Challenge

Somaliland’s biggest obstacle on the world stage is its lack of international recognition. Despite this, Hargeisa has pursued a strategy often described as “engagement without recognition”—building functional relationships that deliver practical benefits without requiring states to formally acknowledge its sovereignty. Japan and South Korea exemplify this model.

1. Somaliland and Japan

Japan’s foreign policy is traditionally cautious and firmly rooted in international consensus, yet its engagement with Somaliland has developed through pragmatic channels:

• Development Assistance:

Japan is one of the largest providers of humanitarian and development aid in the Horn of Africa. While most of this support is delivered through UN agencies or NGOs, Somaliland indirectly benefits, with Japanese NGOs active on the ground.

• Maritime Security Cooperation:

As a maritime trading power, Japan has a vested interest in secure shipping lanes along the Gulf of Aden. Somaliland’s effectiveness in curbing piracy creates natural alignment with Japan’s security priorities, often coordinated through international anti-piracy frameworks.

• Diplomatic Contacts:

Dialogue takes place informally through Japan’s embassy in Nairobi, which covers Somalia. These communications are usually technical—covering development projects, logistics, and regional security—rather than overtly political.

2. Somaliland and South Korea

South Korea shares many of Japan’s concerns but is driven more strongly by commercial imperatives tied to its shipping and industrial base:

• The Berbera Port Factor:

Berbera Port, developed in partnership with DP World, is emerging as a strategic logistics hub on the Red Sea. For South Korea—one of the world’s largest shipping and manufacturing economies—reliable access to such infrastructure aligns directly with its global supply chain interests.

• Maritime Security:

South Korea has actively contributed to anti-piracy operations through Combined Task Force 151. Cooperation with Somaliland’s authorities, who control and secure their coastline, is quietly important for the success of these missions.

• Political Overtures:

Somaliland has expressed interest in establishing a representative office in South Korea, similar to its arrangement with Taiwan. While Seoul has not acted on this, it signals Somaliland’s intent to expand engagement beyond ad hoc cooperation.

The Taiwan Template

Somaliland’s most visible success in “engagement without recognition” is its partnership with Taiwan. Since 2020, they have exchanged representative offices and built cooperation in education, health, technology, and fisheries.

For Somaliland, this provides proof of concept: deep, state-like relations are possible without formal recognition. However, replicating this model with Japan or South Korea is more politically sensitive, given both nations’ need to manage relations with China.

Conclusion

Somaliland’s ties with Japan and South Korea are best described as pragmatic engagement rather than formal diplomacy. These relationships focus on:

Humanitarian and development cooperation

Shared security interests in maritime trade routes

Limited but functional diplomatic dialogue

Potential, though politically constrained, economic partnerships

While full recognition by Tokyo or Seoul remains unlikely in the near future, Somaliland’s strategy ensures it remains a relevant and useful partner in the Horn of Africa.

About the Author

By Abdirahman Bidhaan Haji Dahir — Journalist & International Relations Analyst

Views are writers’ own and do not necessarily represent those of The Saxafi Media.