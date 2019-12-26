Somaliland President, Muse Bihi Abdi will be speaking on March 2020 at Horasis Global Meeting in Portugal. He will be presenting alongside world leaders, including several Heads of State.

President Bihi will be speaking on the success of Somaliland’s peacebuilding process, state formation and the country’s struggle to gain recognition from the international community.

The politicians and business leaders will be meeting to discuss decisive leadership through times of disruption.

The Horasis community, founded and led by Frank-Jürgen Richter, includes some 800 leaders from across the world that take part in these dialogues each year.

While the largest of the annual events is the Global Meeting, Horasis holds five events each year to do meet regionally with various business leaders and politicians in places such as India, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

Its Global Meeting is co-hosted by the City of Cascais and the Portuguese Government.

Speakers

Muse Abdi Bihi, President, Somaliland

Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Cape Verde

HH Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, Norway

Jerzy Kwiecinski, Minister of Investment and Economic Development, Poland

Unity Dow, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Botswana

Dionísio Babo Soares, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Cooperation, Timor-Leste

Mothanna Gharaibeh, Minister of ICT, Jordan

About 2020 Horasis Meeting

28-31 March 2020, Cascais, Portugal

Innovating Decisive Leadership through Times of Disruption

Horasis will convene the 2020 Horasis Global Meeting in Cascais, Portugal over 28-31 March. The annual Horasis Global Meeting is one of the world’s foremost gatherings of business and government leaders, offering an ideal platform to explore and foster cooperation, impact investing, and sustainable growth across the world. Under the theme “Innovating Decisive Leadership through Times of Disruption”, the Horasis community of more than 1000 selected world leaders (including several heads of governments and key ministers) will gather for an unparalleled experience devising novel ideas to sustain and nurture our development in the future.

The 2020 Global Meeting will be held at a historic moment in which the world is facing existential conflicts and a void of leadership. Delegates attending are poised to discuss potential solutions and to propose pathways that lead to sustainable leadership on global and local levels. What does it take to be a responsible and effective leader in politics, business and society?

Cascais is conveniently located 30 minutes from Lisbon Airport. With its enchanting location right on the Atlantic, it is one of Europe’s truly legendary resorts. As in previous years, the Horasis Global Meeting is held in partnership with the City of Cascais and the Portuguese Government.

About Horasis:

Horasis – a global visions community committed to enacting visions for a sustainable future – provides a unique platform for companies from emerging and developed markets to globalize their organizations. In addition to the Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis hosts summits with a focus on China, India, and Southeast Asia.