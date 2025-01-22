The article “Somaliland’s Struggle: A Pursuit for Independence and Recognition,” written by Daniil Leonov, examines the quest for independence and international recognition by Somaliland, an unrecognized independent country in the Horn of Africa.

Historically, Somalia and Somaliland were once part of separate colonial territories—British Somaliland in the north and Italian Somaliland in the south. After uniting as the independent Somali Republic in 1960, internal conflicts arose, leading to a civil war and the eventual collapse of the Somali central government in 1991. Somaliland declared independence during this collapse but has faced challenges in gaining international recognition.

While Somaliland has established a stable political system with a functioning government and democracy, Somalia continues to struggle with instability, conflict, and terrorism. Somaliland views itself as a separate entity, whereas Somalia considers it an autonomous region, leading to a complex relationship.

Efforts to gain recognition for Somaliland face hurdles, including international reluctance to support the breakup of existing countries and Somalia’s opposition to its independence. The strategic location of Somaliland also complicates international response.

The article highlights that increased awareness of Somaliland’s stability and governance, alongside diplomatic efforts for dialogue between Somaliland and Somalia, could aid in its pursuit of recognition. It calls for global support to acknowledge Somaliland’s independence as justified, arguing that failing to do so undermines its achievements and sovereignty.

Somaliland’s Struggle: A Pursuit for Independence and Recognition

This article was written by Daniil Leonov and is part of the “Global Perspectives: Critical Policy Insights.” This series is part of a collaboration between Spheres of Influence and Capilano University and features thought-provoking articles on pressing global and local issues.

Somalia and Somaliland are both countries in the Horn of Africa. Each has a distinct history of trade, culture, and conflict. Ancient Somali city-states traded with regions such as Egypt and India. European powers began colonizing parts of Somalia in the late 19th century. The British controlled the northern parts, known as British Somaliland, while the Italians took the south, forming Italian Somaliland.

The two regions united to form the independent Somali Republic in 1960; however, this union was never formally signed. The new nation soon faced challenges, including clan rivalries and border disputes with neighboring countries. A bloodless military coup would bring General Siad Barre to power in 1969. In response to Barre’s government putting in harsh policies against the main clan in Somaliland, the Isaaq family, the Somali National Movement rebelled against the central government of Mogadishu. The Somaliland War of Independence, starting in 1981, lasted for a decade until the Somalian government collapsed in 1991.

Somaliland declared its independence in May of 1991 as the central government fell apart, with Hargeisa as its capital city, hoping to restore its status as a separate state as it had been under British rule. Despite functioning as an independent country with its government and territory, Somaliland is not internationally recognized.

Meanwhile, the rest of Somalia has struggled with ongoing conflict, warlord rule, and the rise of extremist groups like al-Shabaab, a group that is affiliated with Al-Qaeda. Despite these challenges, parts of Somalia have seen some political and economic stabilization in recent years. Somalia and Somaliland remain two distinct entities with vastly different political situations. They share a common history and culture but are often grouped together as part of the same country.

Two Paths, One History

Somaliland has built a relatively stable political system compared to much of the rest of Somalia since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991. It has its own government, constitution, currency, and military. Somaliland operates as a multi-party democracy, holding regular elections for its president and parliament. Recently, elections have generally been peaceful and considered free and fair.

However, there are sometimes challenges, such as delays in elections and political disagreements between opposition parties and the ruling government, which can happen in any democratic country. Somaliland has managed to maintain stability, with less violence and extremism, despite this, than the formally recognized Somalia. If recognized as independent, however, it would be considered the world’s 4th poorest country.

Somalia, by contrast, has faced instability after the collapse of its central government in 1991. The country descended into civil war, with different warlords, militias, or extremist groups controlling different regions. A federal government was established in Mogadishu over time but still struggles to control its country and territory.

Somalia has been dealing with terrorist organizations like al-Shabaab, which frequently attack both civilian and military targets. The central government relies heavily on international support and United Nations peacekeeping forces. Somalia’s political system is fragile, and clan-based divisions influence politics, often leading to conflict and lack of cooperation.

The Somalia-Somaliland Divide

The relationship between Somalia and Somaliland is complex. While Somaliland views itself as a separate and independent country, Somalia considers it an autonomous region within itself. This disagreement has caused tensions between the two, especially regarding international recognition. Somaliland has sought to gain recognition as a sovereign state from the international community without success. Somalia’s federal government refuses to acknowledge Somaliland’s independence and insists on reunification.

There have been attempts at dialogue despite hostilities. Talks often break down due to fundamental disagreements, such as in 2023 when a provisional deal with Ethiopia caused Somalia to become enraged and cancel the negotiations. The unresolved status of its independence and lack of successful Somali-Somaliland talks continue to strain relations.

The Pursuit of Independence

Since it declared independence and separated from Somalia, Somaliland has been striving to gain international recognition as a sovereign state. Despite having its own government, constitution, and functioning democratic system, Somaliland remains unrecognized by any country or international organization.

However, it does have consulates in many countries (including the United States). Its quest for independence is based on the idea that it was a separate territory during colonial times before voluntarily uniting with Italian Somaliland. Therefore, it has its own culture and history.

There are several reasons why Somaliland is struggling to gain international recognition. One key issue is that the African Union and the broader international community are hesitant to support the break-up of existing African countries. This comes from a fear that other regions in Africa would see Somaliland’s successes and seek their own independence, potentially causing civil wars and destabilizing the continent.

Another major reason is Somalia, which strongly opposes Somaliland’s independence and insists on reunification. Many countries support Somalia, and recognizing Somaliland could further complicate the already fragile situation in the region. Additionally, Somaliland’s strategic location in the Horn of Africa means that countries, particularly those that use the Suez Canal for global trade, are cautious about making decisions that could affect the region’s stability or their own interests.

Somaliland’s Road to Recognition

The road to international recognition is a long one, and there are many hurdles that the people of Somaliland must overcome. Still, there are things we can do to help.

Firstly, increasing global awareness about Somaliland’s achievements in governance, democracy, and stability could generate more support for its independence. Countries and international organizations should engage in diplomatic efforts to open discussions about Somaliland’s status while encouraging peaceful dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland.

Civil society groups, NGOs, and influential figures can also advocate for Somaliland by highlighting its success in maintaining peace and democracy in an otherwise volatile region. Somaliland could continue strengthening its political and economic institutions, making a stronger case for its recognition as a stable and independent state.

Somaliland has defined itself as a stable, peaceful, democratic nation with a rich history. The question is not whether Somaliland should be independent but when the international community will recognize it. The lack of political and economic recognition hinders Somaliland, and treating it as part of a weaker and more unstable country is unjust. People must learn about Somaliland’s situation and push governments and NGOs to recognize its well-deserved independence and establish relations with the country.

Edited by Light Naing and Osama Alshantti

