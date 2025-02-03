Donald Trump Needs to Visit to Somaliland

The article “Donald Trump Needs To Go To Somaliland” by Michael Rubin suggests that a visit by Donald Trump to Somaliland would be a bold and strategic move in Africa.
The author argues that Africa is often neglected by US presidents, but Trump can no longer afford to ignore the continent, especially as he makes countering China a focal point of his foreign policy agenda.
The article highlights Somaliland as a model for Trump’s foreign policy goals, citing its:
1. Rejection of China’s influence: Somaliland has deepened its ties with Taiwan, despite Beijing’s threats and attempts at bribery.
2. Economic success: Somaliland has thrived due to the ingenuity of its people and its embrace of business and the free market, with a multibillion-dollar economy and a top-ranked deepwater port.
3. Denial of space to terrorists: Somaliland has denied its territory to terrorists and weapons smugglers, making it an asset to US national security.
4. Contributions to the US economy: The Somaliland diaspora in the US contributes disproportionately to the US economy, with many holding important leadership positions in various fields.
The author suggests that a visit to Somaliland would be a shot across the bow to Beijing, the US aid community, and those in the State Department who prioritize Mogadishu’s feelings over US national interests.
The article concludes that visiting Somaliland would be an opportunity for Trump to demonstrate his commitment to countering China’s influence and promoting US national interests in Africa.
Some potential benefits of a Trump visit to Somaliland include:
-
Boosting US-Somaliland relations: A visit would strengthen ties between the two countries and demonstrate US support for Somaliland’s independence and self-sufficiency.
-
Countering China’s influence: A Trump visit would send a strong signal to Beijing that the US is committed to countering its influence in Africa.
-
Promoting economic development: A visit could attract investment and promote economic development in Somaliland, which could have positive spillover effects for the region.
-
However, there are also potential risks and challenges to consider, such as:
-
Diplomatic implications: A visit to Somaliland could be seen as a provocative move, potentially straining relations with other countries in the region, including Somalia.
-
Security concerns: Somaliland is located in a volatile region, and a presidential visit could pose security risks.
-
Recognition of Somaliland: The US does not officially recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, which could create diplomatic complications for a presidential visit.
The complete piece is as follows:
Donald Trump Needs to Go to Somaliland
About the Author:
Dr. Michael Rubin
Michael Rubin is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum. A former Pentagon official, Dr. Rubin has lived in post-revolution Iran, Yemen, and both pre-and postwar Iraq. He also spent time with the Taliban before 9/11. For more than a decade, he taught classes at sea about the Horn of Africa and Middle East conflicts, culture, and terrorism, to deployed US Navy and Marine units. Dr. Rubin is the author, coauthor, and coeditor of several books exploring diplomacy, Iranian history, Arab culture, Kurdish studies, and Shi’ite politics. He can be reached at X (formerly Twitter) @mrubin1971