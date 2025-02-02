The article “UAE’s Diplomatic Engagement with Somaliland: A Strategic Move,” by Abdul Rafay Afzal, discusses the recent visit of Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 26, 2025. This visit aims to enhance Somaliland’s international status and economic opportunities, reflecting the region’s evolving diplomatic landscape. Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has faced significant challenges due to Somalia’s attempts to undermine its recognition as a sovereign entity.

Despite being a de facto state with its own governance, Somaliland has struggled for international recognition. Somalia’s internal issues, including famine and security threats, have limited its influence, while Somaliland has established relative stability and democratic institutions, making it an attractive partner for international investment.

Under the leadership of the Waddani party, Somaliland’s government has focused on engaging its youth, with a demographic representing 70% of the population under 30. This youthful representation aims to bolster diplomatic ties, particularly with the UAE, discussing areas like trade, agriculture, and natural resources.

Somaliland’s diplomatic engagement with the UAE represents a strategy to counter Somalia’s influence and seeks to establish a supportive network for recognition and cooperation. The article highlights a shift in regional politics, positioning Somaliland as a stable alternative to Somalia’s ongoing instability.

Furthermore, the anticipated collaboration with the UAE, alongside previous agreements with Ethiopia for sea access, showcases Somaliland’s potential as a strategic player in the Horn of Africa. The outcome of these diplomatic efforts could reshape regional dynamics, promote economic growth, and enhance Somaliland’s global standing, marking a significant turning point for the region’s geopolitical landscape.

The complete piece is as follows:

UAE’s Diplomatic Engagement with Somaliland: A Strategic Move

By Abdul Rafay Afzal

The recent official visit paid to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi is one step in advance in the quest by the Republic of Somaliland to bolster its international standing and, thereby, economic prospects. Dating back to January 26, 2025, the visit reinforces the aspiration of Somaliland to assert its own identity in the Horn of Africa, outside of the diplomatic and political domination that Somalia enjoyed in the past. The country is not only taking this step for economic development purposes; rather, it is a strategy by Somaliland to counterbalance Somalia’s influence to demonstrate its sovereignty.

A History of Hostility and Diplomatic Struggle

Since the former declared independence in 1991 following the fall of Siyad Barre’s regime, Somaliland’s relationship with Somalia has been troublesome. Somaliland is a de facto state with its own government, currency, and security forces, yet it has so far not able to win much recognition from the international community. As a member of the United Nations and with an extensive diplomatic network, Somalia has almost continually tried to use its diplomatic influence to undermine Somaliland’s attempts to establish recognized ties with other countries. This has often caused Somaliland to be isolated from realizing its full opportunity as a stable and democratic entity in a volatile region.

Somalia’s internal problems, growing famine, the strain of Al-Shabaab, and dynamics between federal states such as Puntland and Jubbaland, have impeded its ability to project influence. On the other hand, Somaliland continues to enjoy relative stability, to have developed its democratic institutions, and to have in essence the trappings of sovereign statehood as understood by the UN. As a result, Somaliland has distinguished itself as a credible partner for international investment and cooperation.

A New Diplomatic Strategy Under Waddani

Different from previous governments, Somaliland’s Waddani president has made a better draft on diplomacy and governance. Waddani is prioritizing the Youth of its country as on the key positions young individuals have been appointed. This is a demographic shift of Somaliland in which 70% of the population is below the age of 30. The government has signaled itself as an organization looking ahead by including young leaders in key roles, and the fact that it has the confidence of its youth gives the International community some confidence itself.

Somaliland’s Berbera port is a game changer in the region for international trade. Upon this visit, talks were held to further this partnership by including agriculture and livestock as well as the exploitation of untapped natural resources like oil, minerals, and natural gas. The Foreign Minister of Somaliland said that he does not expect them to seek aid, but rather to build true partnerships of joint economic growth and a route to employment.

Countering Somalia’s Diplomatic Dominance

Somaliland’s engagement with the UAE is a proactive use to combat Somalia’s traditional use of its UN membership and diplomatic missions to isolate the city of Hargeisa. Gradually, Somaliland is building a network of support that challenges the idea Somalia is forward, as they foster stronger ties with the likes of UAE, which challenges Somalia’s efforts in dominating the region. Especially since Somalia is on the brink of internal instability and is unable to project a unified front on the international stage, this approach is particularly important.

This is evidence of a change in regional politics, part of which relates to the UAE’s recent willingness to engage with Somaliland. Somaliland’s stability and democratic governance contrasts with instability and threats to security in Somalia. Making it an attractive partner in investment and cooperation. Due to this dynamic, other countries may in fact rethink their attitude to Somaliland, which may lead to more international recognition.

Similarly, Somaliland has been seen as a strategic partner of Ethiopia, which has been in international news since last year due to the MOU between Somaliland and Ethiopia to give sea access to Ethiopia in return Ethiopia assured to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign independent nation, but this got delayed due to the influence from the regional powers on Ethiopia.

A Turning Point for the Horn of Africa

It is a very important visit in the context of the Horn of Africa’s geopolitics. It marks the coming of age of Somaliland in regional politics and shows that the strategies employed by Hargeisa government under the Waddani government are changing. Somaliland is tackling its internal challenges by focusing on economic development and youth empowerment and, by doing so, becoming a model to other countries in the region in terms of stability and progress.

With a future delegation of the UAE expected to arrive in Somaliland soon, the focus now is to translate high-level discussions into concrete reality. This partnership would also let the people of Somaliland unlock their massive economic potential and serve as a gateway to the global stage for them. Ushering in a new era, it changes the balance of power for the Horn of Africa, with Somaliland becoming the bright spot of stability and progress in a region that has been marred and mired in conflict and instability.

To conclude, Somaliland’s diplomatic interaction with the UAE is greater than just an economic one; it is a courageous act of coming out of the shackles of inferiority whereby Somalia continues to dominate Somaliland. The world will be watching to see what kind of future exists for a small but resilient republic as the Waddani government continues to map its way into a new era of Somali history.

About Abdul Rafay Afzal

Founder/Editor in Chief—The Advocate Post

Student of Law at Liverpool John Moores University, UK. One of Pakistan’s and the world’s youngest columnists. Founder and Editor in Chief of The Advocate Post is also an international columnist who writes about international relations, current, legal affairs, and geopolitics in more than 10 countries.

