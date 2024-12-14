The article “Somaliland is on the up thanks to Trump and a peaceful transition” by Nimco Ali discusses the recent inauguration of Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro” as the new president of Somaliland, emphasizing the significance of this event in the context of global politics and the country’s aspirations for international recognition.

Nimco Ali highlights that Somaliland is unique for being a stable democracy in the Horn of Africa, unlike its neighboring Somalia, which has struggled with governance and conflict.

The author notes that Somaliland’s potential recognition is gaining momentum, particularly due to developments involving the United States under President Trump. Trump’s administration is expected to shift away from the “One Somalia” policy, which prioritizes Somalia’s territorial integrity and opposes Somaliland’s independence. Instead, the author argues that recognizing Somaliland would benefit U.S. interests, especially in countering China and promoting stability in the region.

Nimco Ali expresses hope that Somaliland’s independence will ultimately also benefit Somalia, allowing it to focus on its own challenges. She criticizes Turkey’s involvement in Somali affairs as largely ineffective and views current Somali leadership as misguided for seeking cooperation with Turkey instead of pursuing genuine progress and recognition for Somaliland.

In conclusion, the article encourages readers to anticipate a positive shift for Somaliland as the new U.S. administration appears more favorable to recognizing its aspirations for independence and stability.

Somaliland is on the up thanks to Trump and Irro — we can’t let Somalia and Turkey try to drag us down

By Nimco Ali

Today a small but globally strategic country, Somaliland, is inaugurating its sixth president, Abdulrahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro”.

Somaliland has been in the news recently not just because it’s the only democracy in the Horn of Africa but also because it was one of only two African countries name-checked in Donald Trump’s Project 2025.

I was born in Hargeysa, the capital of Somaliland, so watching the inauguration alongside countless dignitaries was an emotional moment, but also a historic one. Today, as President Muse Bihi hands over the baton, he leaves behind a country on the verge of recognition. Bihi, who was part of the movement that liberated Somaliland from dictatorship just over thirty years ago, had earlier this year signed a memorandum of understanding with Ethiopia, in which Ethiopia agreed to recognize Somaliland in exchange for access to the Red Sea.

This agreement has caused considerable controversy among those who have an interest in Somalia. They see the recognition of Somaliland as them losing control over the region, but with the election of President Trump, that might all soon change anyway, because Trump and his team have no interest in maintaining the proxy scheme that is the “One Somalia” policy.

The One Somalia policy is a principle that emphasizes the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Somalia as a single, unified state. It opposes any form of division or secession within Somalia. In reality, this policy is only referenced in discussions about Somaliland, which as we know declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has, unlike Somalia, been a functioning democracy since. The truth is that the aim of the One Somalia policy, and why I called it a proxy scheme, is really to funnel money into a black hole that is the Somalia mission. Billions have been wasted, and very little has been done for the people of Somalia let alone Somaliland.

With a young and highly educated population Somaliland is an asset to America

This wastage is one of the reasons why Trump and his administration will move away from the policy. And the Republicans, unlike the Democrats, understand that in order to truly compete with China they need stronger African countries like Somaliland on their side. With a young and highly educated population, Somaliland is an asset to America, not just in its war on terror but also in its vision be truly be the top dog again.

So to many of those who thought the move towards recognition of Somaliland would tamper down with a new administration, that won’t be the case. This time last month, Somalilanders might have been on different political sides but today they are behind their president and reunited on the vision for recognition. That’s a recognition which now might not come from their neighbor Ethiopia but the global superpower whose new leader can’t and won’t pushed around by Turkey and others who want to keep the corrupt pipeline of Somalia open.

Please don’t get me wrong, I am not anti-Somalia; I wish Somalia well and always have. And in reality, letting go of the idea that Somaliland ever being part of Somalia is good for them as well. It will allow them to focus on their needs and build something for the countless generations who have known nothing but war and famine. But sadly, the men who lead Somalia are not interested in the process and instead are in Turkey holding talks, which they think will stop Ethiopia from moving forward with Somaliland.

This meeting is not just pointless; it is embarrassing. Turkey is using Somalia in an attempt to be relevant in Africa with very little to give back to them. And because the West has been focused in other places, it means that Turkey has started to think of itself as a superpower but has very little to show for it; its global influence is negligible, and regionally it is in the middle of countless countries who are all at each other’s necks.

So as we head towards January 20th and the inauguration of Trump and a new administration in the State Department, keep an eye out for Somaliland, as it will again be the name on everyone’s lips. But this time the words will be coming from people who actually have the power to fulfill the dreams of Somalilanders at home and in the diaspora.

Nimco Ali is a London Standard columnist